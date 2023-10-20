This year has gotten busy, already. I, we, always try to fill our year, we’re always trying to go bigger and better each year. Two years ago I started doing more events of our own. First one was the aptly named, Covid660. It was the first official drag race after Covid lockdown (the first one…). So much so that as I was heading to Indianapolis, I was very much so expecting to go to jail, or at the very least have a very long conversation with the local police, while at Wagler Motorsports Park.

Now I’m not a complete rebel, we tried to do things by the books, the thing was, there were no rules at the time. I mean they existed, but they didn’t have any real definitions yet, as is the case with unprecedented situations. Long story short, we pulled off a race, and no one went to jail (nor did anyone get sick FYI). What that ended up creating was our Event Streaming campaign. That year, 2020, we did four or five streams I believe. Three at Wagler’s, one with Edge Products at their event Weekend on The Edge, and I’m sure there’s one or two more I’m forgetting. Streaming seemed like the new thing, and it was at the time. So, speaking of what we have going on this year, 13-streams, one hosted event of our own, several factory tours (one big one with Shell Oil, that’ll be interesting), plus a new Readers Rides competition each month, all on top of everything else you’ve come to expect from Diesel World. So, there’s what to expect from us this year, now here’s what we’ve got for you this issue:

Tech wise, Jacob White continues with the restoration of his 2000 F250, this time working on some tuning from Edge Products in the form of a 6-possition “Revolver” allowing for 6-different tunes, all switchable whenever the need arises. He’s also doing some work in the bed with a tonneau from Bestop.

Mike McGlothlin has the big story this month with his look into how diesel will last through the rise of electric vehicles. That’s an article worthy of an award in my mind. Tons of great info in there that I know took him weeks of searching to find. Mike also put together a great informational piece on how sled pull tracks are made. There’s a lot more to it than you’d think.

Mr Vintage (I hope he doesn’t hate me for saying that, I do respect the knowledge), Jim Allen has put together a couple great history pieces as always whit Tractor Talk and Vintage Smoke. Always fun to see how things were done years ago.

And last but definitely not least, Chris Tobin spent some time at Beans Diesel’s event, Blackout in the Country. Its an event I’ve wanted to go to for years, almost did last year but as I got to Nashville a hurricane cancled the event. BOITC is a great event with tons of all-day-long action. Be sure to check out Chris’ coverage this month.

Have a great month, get out to some events and maybe we’ll see you there.