PHP Hydra 17-Possition Tuner Install on Project 600-HP 7.3L

Big turbos and big injectors mean nothing without the right tuning. Nowadays, with the advent of tuning software, such as EFI Live for late model Dodges and GMs, or Minotaur for Ford’s 7.3L, anything is possible and easily had. But to get these custom tunes onto your early Ford, you’ll need a medium such as Power Hungry Performance’s Hydra Chip.

The Hydra plugs into the 7.3L’s Injector Drive Module (IDM) and holds up to 17 custom tunes, all of which are selectable on the fly from a small box we mounted to the dash. For stock to “stock-ish” trucks, PHP has a whole slew of ready-to-go tunes that include the given race tunes, tow tunes and daily driver tunes, all in varying levels of performance. They also have a bunch of really helpful tunes, like: high idle in three different RPM levels; valet mode, again in three different levels; speed-limited tunes (for teen drivers or for when your buddy borrows the truck); a whisper mode that quiets the engine, and more. For those who have more heavily modified trucks, PHP can build a tune (or tunes) for whatever you need—and not only for the engine, but the transmission, as well.

Since Project 600-hp 7.3L now has some big injectors and an aftermarket turbo, custom tuning wasn’t just something we wanted for it, it was mandatory. So, of course, the Hydra was our first choice, and the install only took us a couple of hours to complete. DW

Source:

Power Hungry Performance

678.890.1110

GoPowerHungry.com