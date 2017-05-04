Small-Town Sled Pull Gets Wild

What’s more American than spending the 4th of July holiday taking in a sled pull? While thousands of small towns across the United States celebrate Independence Day in spirited revelry, the village of Oquawka, Illinois, takes the tradition one step further. The town, in conjunction with the local businesses and the West Central High School FFA, hosts a massive truck and tractor pull each summer. An added bonus comes in the form of free admission, great food and a jovial atmosphere.

This year, 31 classes took to the dirt. Among them were 23 groups of tractors and six pickup truck classes, with even a class for semi trucks. To plow through this many classes, the event blasted off early evening, and two sleds ran non-stop deep into the night. This year, the clock struck 1 a.m. before the last tractor rolled to a stop. If you find yourself in the greater Western Illinois area next July, this jam-packed sled pull is one event that won’t have you missing fireworks. DW