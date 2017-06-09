1980 IH 3788 2+2

The Big, The Bad And The Ugly

Almost from the beginning of the farm tractor, farmers and engineers fooled around with coupling two tractors together to put more power to the ground. In 1970, International Harvester played the same game a little more elaborately. They took the final drives from two 1066 tractors, used the transfer case from a 4166, made the tractor pivot in the center and mounted the engine out in front of the front wheels. The control station was still back by the rear wheels and the result was a tractor with a lot of possibilities.

Development continued through the 1970s until the “final answer” debuted in January 1979. They called them the 2+2 and they were unique in the market. The name-calling started right away. Some of the more polite ones included “anteater,” “land shark,” “worm” and “Snoopy,” but the names were used with a smile on the face once the tractor was seen in operation. The 2+2 has been described a lot of ways but in essence it was a rowcrop tractor with some of the features of a big, articulated four-wheel-drive tractor. It had unparalleled maneuverability (for a four-wheel-drive rowcrop, that is) and put a lot of power to the ground. Up front, the overhanging engine gave front wheels a lot of grip and once the rear was hooked up to an implement, the draft forces loaded the rear tires.

Two models were offered initially, the 3388 and the 3588. The design had changed considerably over the years in development. The rear final drive was from a 1086 tractor and the cab came from that as well. The front axle was a Kimco unit from Japan and a transfer case connected the front and rear sections. The engine drove the transmission and transfer case in the rear section through a driveshaft. The weight balance was very different from a traditional rowcrop, with a 54/46 distribution versus a 30/70. With draft, the weight shifted to more of a rear bias. The 2+2 used the same size tire front and rear, a standard 16.9-38 or an optional 18.4-34.

The 3388 mounted a 130 PTO hp DT436B turbo diesel while the 3588 had the now legendary DT466B. In 1980, the 3788 joined the herd and it was rated at 170 PTO hp with an uprated DT466. The powertrain was also uprated, with the rear final drive coming from a 1586 tractor. The cab also came from the 1586 and was a bit of an upgrade over the smaller units.

The 2+2 tractor required some getting used to and a farmer used to a regular rowcrop had a learning curve. Some developed an almost instant hate relationship with the tractor, but those who stuck with it learned how to make it work. IH knew it would be an uphill battle promoting the tractor and, of course, the competition was not kind. Yet when IH did side-by-side comparison tests, the 2+2 very publically blew the competition away.

There were teething problems, of course. Nothing super-major or embarrassing, but the hydraulics were probably the weakest link. Muffler and air cleaner troubles existed too. Those problems would be quickly solved. Long term, the farmers who didn’t maintain these very complex units faced some expensive fixes. The pivot points on the tractor and the driveshaft U-joints were two of these areas.

Ultimately, even the 1086 final drive proved too weak for the gutsy DT466, which owners insisted upon turning up. IH knew the potential of this tractor was limited by this final drive and they continued to work towards an upgrade all the way to the end.

For 1982, the line of tractors was upgraded from the 30 series to the 60 series. The 3388 became he 6388, the 3588 the 6588 and the 3788 the 6788. Changes were minor, but the models were becoming more refined as time went along and were gaining more acceptance in the market.

The 2+2 tractors came to an end shortly after Case and the agricultural component of IH merged to form Case International (later just Case IH). Case was the stronger partner and the new Case International engineering department was more Case than International. As a result, the 2+2 was dropped, probably with a disdainful sneer. Many think they were hasty. IH was on the verge of having a new final drive available that could have opened the door to an even more powerful and versatile 2+2. The new trans was good enough that it became the foundation for several very successful Case IH tractors.

Today, many of the 10,000 2+2 tractors built are still in operation. More than most tractors, the feelings about them run to the extremes. It’s either vile loathing or devoted love… nothing inbetween! John Hoshock, the owner of this 1980 3788 falls into the latter category. He bought the unit in 2004 as the big tractor for his medium-sized Ohio farming operation and hasn’t regretted the purchase. He gets a little good-natured flack from his farming buddies but, again, the “anteater” just blows them away out in the field. DW

Typical Specifications: 1981 IH 3788 2+2

Engine: Six-cylinder Turbo Diesel, IH DT466B

Displacement: 466 cid

Bore & Stroke: 4.30 x 5.35 inches

*Rated Drawbar Power: 142 hp @ 2,499 rpm

*Rated PTO Power: 170.57 hp @ 2,500

Compression Ratio: 163:1

Transmission: 12-speed w/optional torque amplifier

Weight: 18,620 lbs

Wheelbase: 110 inches

L x H: 228 x 116

Fuel Capacity: 90 gal (main), 63 gal (aux.)

Tires: 18.4-38

*Fuel Consumption: 10.9 gph @ full power

*Drawbar Pull: 19,069 @ max power

*Top Speed: 19.6 mph

* As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 1377