The NHRDA Season Begins In California With The Spring Nationals

This year’s NHRDA season kicked off on the West Coast, at Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California. The Spring Diesel Nationals was spread over two days this year and included sled pulls, a show and shine, and dyno testing as well as a full day of drag racing. Perfect weather allowed for good track conditions and some great passes down the quarter-mile.

Most competitors arrived in Bakersfield from all over the country early Friday afternoon as the sled pulls started that evening. Drag racing and the rest of the festivities took place the following day. It was a great event this year and we can’t wait for next year. Who knows, we may actually have our own truck to race in 2016. DW