Take a Tour of DieselSite

If you’ve been in the diesel modification scene for some time, then you’ve likely heard of DieselSite. Owner Bob Riley started the company out of his garage, and the success of his parts (and buckets full of wisdom) has taken the company to where it is today: an 18,000 square foot facility in Homosassa, Florida.

THE WICKED WHEEL

As more and more parts were added to the list, the need for more employees grew as well. DieselSite now employs 13 people, mostly relatives. In the beginning, DieselSite was all about filtration, (particularly coolant) but the part most people now associate with DieselSite is the performance line of turbo wheels called the Wicked Wheel 2. The Wicked Wheel has become a real calling card for the company. Available for Chevy, Ford and Ram diesel pickups, the Wicked Wheel spools up quicker than the factory piece, increasing power without decreasing reliability. Newer versions have come out over the years, progressively ramping up the performance levels and keeping DieselSite on customers’ minds. But Bob never lets up, and the speed of new designs hitting the market has ramped up dramatically.

After filling out the filtration products with things like remote oil filters, then covering all three diesel brands with Wicked Wheels, and lots more, DieselSite has expanded to include high-pressure oil pumps, and even transmissions recently.

TRANSMISSIONS

Transmissions were a huge addition to the company and took about two years to get completely dialed in. Bob bought an existing aftermarket transmission company and paid the former owner to train him, learning month after month, building and tearing apart transmissions until he was ready to announce that DieselSite was in the transmission business. He spent a small fortune buying, then upgrading a dyno to test the transmissions: Every single one that leaves the shop has been put through its paces before being put into a shipping crate. He also procured factory-shipping crates, so the trannies would be protected no matter where they were headed. Recently, we spent some time at DieselSite to learn about the latest products offered, and it was eye opening. Check out the photos! DW