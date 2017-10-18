Bestop’s PowerBoard Retracting Running Boards

One of the drawbacks of having a lifted truck is the inconvenience of having to hoist yourself up into the cab every morning. Add to that small children, a short wife or a decrepit mother-in-law with no upper-body strength, and you’ll spend more time than you’d like setting up and taking down a stepstool. (Nothing’s more emasculating than having your buddies catch you unfolding a stepstool next to your truck.)

This is where Bestop comes in. They manufacture a host of products for the street and trail markets, one of which is their PowerBoard line of power-operated running boards that automatically retract and extend whenever the doors are open.

The kit includes everything needed for installation: steps, motors, LED light kit, wiring harness and hardware. The powder-coated steps are 6.25 inches wide, made from extruded aluminum, and covered with a weatherproof non-slip texture. And while they may look delicate, each step is designed to handle 600 lbs. of weight (so go ahead, order that cheeseburger with extra bacon).

Installation is surprisingly easy. There are no special tools needed and nearly nothing needs modification in order to properly install them, making this a great do-it-yourself project. Even so, we took our Ford pickup to Fuller Truck Accessories in Riverside, California, a shop that has been installing and modifying truck components since 1976, and watched as Jose, Brian and Chris made light work of the installation.

Once everything is connected properly, reinstall the main fuse and then cycle the boards up and down several times by opening the doors. Make sure each door operates the boards properly. We noticed that if two or more doors are open at once, both boards will remain down until all of the doors are closed. Once you feel that the boards are extending and retracting properly, tighten down all of the bolts and screws. DW

