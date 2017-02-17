Second Annual Wagler Diesel Competition Weekend Takes Over Elnora, IN

Once again the small town of Elnora, IN (population of only 652) was invaded by diesel enthusiasts from around the country for the Wagler Diesel Competition. This year’s two day affair took place on June 10th and 11th 2016 and featured two days of vendors, Show-N-Shine, dyno competition, live music and of course hard core sled pulling. With more than 3,500 diesel enthusiasts in attendance over the weekend, Elnora’s population was more than five-times its average.

During the day fans were able to brave the heat and take in the vendor booth’s talking directly with manufacturers and representatives to learn how they can improve their own trucks. Additionally they were able to check out the wide variety of Show-N-Shine trucks or even enter their own. Awards were up for grabs for Best Dodge, Ford and GM as well as Best Overall for each day. If that wasn’t enough there was also action on the Dan’s Diesel Performance mobile chassis dyno including the $5,000 Wagler Dyno Challenge with three of the most powerful trucks in the country going head to head versus each other as well as the rollers. As you can tell by the photos for two of the three competitors the dyno won the battle while Shawn Baca won the war and took home the $5,000 prize as well as bragging rights.

Saturday afternoon spectators could take in some smaller scale pulling action when the Tristate Tractor Pulling Association took over the track with eight classes of garden tractors. Pullers of all ages seemed to have a blast attacking the sled with their modified garden tractors.

When the dust settled on the weekend two trucks dominated the event, C.W. Cartmell in the Limited Pro Stock class and Matt Penn in the Pro Stock class taking wins both Friday and Saturday. The weekend of diesel goodness was enjoyed by all in attendance and the Wagler crew is already making plans for next year’s event, check out the photos over the next few pages to see what you missed. If you enjoy diesel performance and competition we’re sure this is an event you’ll love check out WaglerCompetition.com for the latest on the 2017 event and make plans to be there. We’ll see you there, just be sure to tell them that your friends at Diesel World sent you. DW

SLED PULL WINNERS

Super Stock Diesel Trucks Friday 6.10.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance 1 Scheid Diesel Brad Ingram Faring, IL Dodge 329.48 Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Friday 6.10.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance 1 Penn Farms Matt Penn Edina, MO Dodge 334.25 Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Friday 6.10.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance 1 Most Hated C.W. Cartmell Chalmears, IN Dodge 332.17 Super Stock Diesel Trucks Saturday 6.11.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance 1 Oversize Load Brad Deeter Burgettstown, PA Dodge 340.47 Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Saturday 6.11.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance 1 Penn Farms Matt Penn Edina, MO Dodge 338.06 Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Saturday 6.11.16 Place Vehicle Driver Name City, State Brand Distance/Pull Off 1 Most Hated C.W. Cartmell Chalmears, IN Dodge 322.82/321.11

$5,000 WAGLER DYNO CHALLENGE RESULTS

Place Name City, State Year Make Model HP TQ 1 Shawn Baca Salt Lake City, UT 2006 Dodge 2500 2259.6 2567.8 2 Dmitri Millard Highland, UT 2003 Chevrolet 2500 1767.7 2299.9 3 Lavon Miller Plain City, OH 2006 Dodge 2500 1766.1 2820.8

TOP 10 DYNO RESULTS

Place Name City, State Year Make Model HP TQ 1 Michael Cervi Romeo, MI 2004 GMC 2500 1283.1 1740.1 2 T.J Saunders Springville, IN 2003 Dodge 3500 894.4 1551.9 3 Ryan Burris Montgomery, IN 2006 Chevy 2500 HD 667.1 1133.3 4 Jess McDaniel Terre Haute, IN 2012 Dodge 2500 637.6 1224.2 5 Jeff Parsons Montgomery, IN 2010 Ford F250 613.6 1220.6 6 Jacob Durcholz Jasper, IN 1994 Dodge 3500 582.9 1274.1 7 Brent Jones Wheatland, IN 2012 Ford F250 575.1 1063.8 8 Nathan Jones Wheatland, IN 2015 Ford F350 568.1 1121.4 9 Coltin Simkins Medora, IN 2000 Dodge 2500 526.2 990.2 10 Adam Crouse Shoals, IN 2006 Dodge 2500 485.9 1093.3

