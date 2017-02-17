Adding a High-Flow Turbo, CP3, and 150HP to a 6.7L Power Stroke

Owners of ’11-’14 6.7L Power Strokes find themselves in a unique predicament when it comes to adding power. These trucks have a horsepower barrier that is two-fold: 1) they’re saddled with the extremely restrictive, dual compressor wheel, Garrett GT32 SST turbo and 2) the factory Bosch CP4 they’re equipped with flows roughly 20 percent less fuel than a comparable CP3. This makes taking advantage of the engine’s piezoelectric injectors—which are said to be capable of supporting 700-rwhp—impossible until both items are addressed. If you only upgrade one, you’re still fighting the other in order to reach your ultimate goal, so it pays to knock both items out at the same time.

With a customer looking to amplify the power of his ‘11 F-350, Flynn’s Shop looked to ditch the stock turbo by way of installing one of Maryland Performance Diesel’s budget SX-E turbo kits. The turnkey system would come with BorgWarner’s new forged milled wheel (FMW) S366 SX-E for considerably more midrange and top-end airflow. On the fuel side of the equation, one of H&S Motorsports’ dual high pressure fuel kits would get the nod, which adds a venerable Bosch CP3 on top of the CP4. With the ability to maintain rail pressure and benefit from vastly increased airflow, somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 to 200 hp can be gained with this type of upgrade. Read on to see what it takes to overcome your ’11-’14 6.7L Power Stroke’s horsepower hurdle. DW

