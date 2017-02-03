Case IH 9130 or Stieger Puma 1000

Steiger Tractor Company’s 1986 Chapter 11 bankruptcy attracted the attention of Tenneco, the parent company of the newly formed Case International. Steiger’s Fargo, North Dakota, plant and it’s output was sorely needed to prop up a general lack of product in Case International’s articulated tractor line. Both Case and International harvester had big 4×4 tractors but they were solid frame and when the two company’s product lines merged, it exposed a very big gap in a market that was growing by leaps and bounds. Stieger had a well-respected line of up-to-date big tractors that could be rebadged. The Steiger factory was up-to-date and could be relied upon to design and produce future products. Steiger had already been selling rebadged tractors to Ford, Versatile, Allis-Chalmers and Co-Op so it wasn’t a big change in the operation.

Transitions

Stieger was, and is, a powerful brand name, so Case IH didn’t immediately kill it. They did immediately start rebranding the Steiger line and changing over to red paint. At the time of the buyout, Stieger was making six tractors that could be easily rebadged. That started immediately in 1986 and they became the 9100 Series Case International models. Steiger’s Puma 1000 became the Case IH 9110, the Bearcat 1000 became the 9130, Cougar 1000 morphed into the 9150, the Panther 1000 became the 9170, the Lion 1000 turned into the 9180 and the Tiger KP 525 became the Case IH 9190. For a short time the same model numbers were sold both in Steiger green or Case IH red, but the Stieger color was gone by the end of 1988 and name disappeared from tractors in 1990.

The very similar 9110 and 9130 were designated rowcrop tractors and fitted with adjustable wheel tracks and steerable front axles. They were articulated tractors, yes, but the steerable axle offered additional maneuverability for rowcrop operation and these two tractors delivered a very tight 12.8 foot turning radius. Also available to suit the rowcrop applications were a rear Class III hydraulic lift and 1000 rpm PTO. The 9110 was rated by Case IH at 168 hp and the 9130 at 190 hp, both with CDC 8.3L engines but the more powerful was aftercooled and cranked up a bit. Nebraska tests on these with the CDC 8.3L engines are not available and likely were not done due to the financial turmoil of the moment.

“They were priced in the $75,000 range with options that included a rear PTO and a three point lift”

9130 – 9110

The late ’80s was pretty near the end of the era when rowcrop tractors were in widespread use and as farmers transitioned to no-till operation, rowcrop tractors became more or less redundant. They could be repurposed, of course, and such was the fate of the 9110 and 9130. That steerable front axle then became less an asset and more a liability. An articulated tractor steers by pivoting but a steering axle adds complexity and weaknesses. As a result many 9110 or 9130 have had their front axles replaced or modified and the steering option disabled.

Cummins 8.3L C

Both the 9110 and 9130 used the legendary Cummins 8.3L C-Series engine, also known as the CDC 8.3. A Cat 3308 had been an option in the earlier Steiger 1000 series versions. The Cummins engine was relatively new, having debuted in the mid 1980s at the same time and in the same development process that delivered the equally-legendary 5.9L B-Series Cummins. These engines shared similar architecture and were developed in a joint venture between Case and Cummins under the Consolidated Diesel Corporation name. The 8.3L and the 5.9L could both be seen wearing the Cummins or CDC name.

The 8.3L CDC engine featured mid-stop sleeves, which was a first at that time. Mid-stop sleeves moves the sealing and support for the sleeve up to approximately the middle of piston stroke rather than at the bottom. The mid-point is where the combustion pressure is higher and cylinder deformation is the greatest so the extra support there offers better durability. It was a low-revver, only capable of about 2400 rpm max but it had an enviable torque curve that climbed like a rocket from idle and held flat until the governor shut it down. The engine didn’t change all that much until 1998 and the ISC engine appeared. The Cummins C 8.3 appeared in many applications from tractors, big trucks, busses, motor homes, construction equipment and marine use. An electronic version for busses appeared in 1996.

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Little Tweaks

The 9130 used a full Powershift 12-speed transmission that had been newly introduced into the Steiger1000 line a couple of years before. They came only with a full cab and with air conditioning and plenty of other features. They were priced in the $75,000 range with options that included a rear PTO and a three point lift. The “bareback” versions without the PTO or hitch are more common in the wheatland areas. The reputation is that barebacks especially have a tendency to hop when just the drawbar is used in heavy tillage. The answer for some has been to add a weight rack and a couple of thousand pounds of suitcase weights to the back.

“These engines were developed in a joint venture between Case and Cummins under the Consolidated Diesel Corporation name”

The 9130 morphed into the 9230 in 1990 but there wasn’t a huge difference other than a wider hood to accommodate a larger radiator. The 9230 had a “Skip-Shift version of the 12-speed Powershift, a few more horsepower from the 8.3L and some features and options upgrades. There were Nebraska tractor tests done on the 9230 and they should roughly match the capability of a 9130. UNL (University of Nebraska Lincoln) rated the 9230 at 218 hp at 1900 rpm PTO, and 193.4 hp on the drawbar with dual 18.4-38s at standard weight. It made a maximum drawbar pull of 25,061 lbs with 9.45 percent wheel slip.

The 9100 series was a big boost to the fledgling Case International organization and the acquisition of Steiger was a smart move, even if Steiger had to more or die in the process. The factory is still in operation and since 1995, the Steiger name has been on some of this most powerful Case IH tractors in premium trim… but that’s another story. DW

Typical Specifications: 1989 Case International 9130

Engine- 6-cylinder direct injected diesel, CDC 6CTA

Displacement: 8.3L (504.5 ci)

Bore & Stroke: 4.488 x 5.315 in.

Maximum Torque: 715 lbs-ft @ 1500 rpm

Claimed Flywheel Power: 220 hp @ 2200 rpm

Claimed PTO Power: 190 hp @ 2200

Compression Ratio: 16.5:1

Transmission: 12-speed Power Shift

Weight: 17,600 lbs.

Wheelbase: 124 in.

Length: 241.6 in.

Fuel Capacity: 115 gal.

Tires: 18.4-38