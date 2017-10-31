Brad Deeter’s 3,000 hp, 3,500 lb-ft. Cummins-Powered Sled Killer

The sport of Super Stock diesel truck pulling has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years. While many big changes were initially kept hidden, items like enormous triple turbochargers or aluminum blocks are pretty hard to keep under wraps. We had the good fortune of running into Brad Deeter, who’s incorporated the latest and greatest into his pulling truck called Oversize Load. With an aluminum Cummins that cranks out more than 3,000 horsepower and 3,500 lb-ft. of torque, we were itching to see what it took to build a competitive rig in pulling’s top class.

Billet Cummins

The power of the monster Cummins-based engine is enough to twist any stock frame in half, so Brad had a full round tube chassis built by Engler Machine & Tool. The body is also a non-OEM item, as a one-piece GTS fiberglass ’12-up Ram body was mounted on the chassis with a custom tilt frame. The rest of the drivetrain is equally impressive, as an SQHD out of a semi resides out back, with an ultra-strong Rockwell 106 axle up front. Instead of a transmission, a single-speed reverser from ProFab sends power back to a Profab Machine dropbox, which transfers power to all four wheels. The front suspension is a four coil-over ladder bar design, while the rear is completely solid, so as not to squat under the weight of a 40,000-lb. sled.

While the fabrication and attention to detail on the chassis is impressive, the crowning jewel of the truck is the wild 3,000 horsepower powerplant built by Scheid Diesel. Although it’s Cummins-based, there’s very little in the engine that’s an actual OEM part. The block for instance, is an aluminum version of the 5.9L, which is stronger, and lighter by more than 100 pounds. The block also houses the only OEM part on the truck, a factory 6.7L Cummins crankshaft. From there, the short block is all custom, with R&R connecting rods, dropped compression Arias forged pistons, and custom studs and bolts spec’d by Scheid throughout the bottom end.

Air Duties

Airflow throughout the 6.4L engine has also been drastically improved, with a host of aftermarket parts. Instead of a normal flat-tappet cam, a roller cam takes its place, and bumps a completely custom rocker and valvetrain setup built by Scheid Diesel for 6,000-rpm operation. The head itself is also a “non-Cummins” piece from Scheid, but valve sizes and flow numbers were kept under wraps. What Brad did tell us was that it has been heavily CNC ported, fire-ringed, and fitted with oversize ARP 625 hardware to help control insane cylinder pressures.

Although a lot of work went into getting the engine to survive at massive power levels, the elephants in the room are the massive triple turbos that hang off the side of the engine. Based off of Holset HC5 models, the modified turbos feature wheels that are “more than 100mm in size” along with modified exhaust housings to help with spooling and drive pressure. A giant four-core air-to-water intercooler from Precision Turbo and Engine keeps everything cool, which is quite a feat considering the 140 psi boost pressures.

Fueling

Just like the turbo system, the fuel system on the Scheid engine is completely over the top. While a factory Cummins fuel system is capable of about 50gph (gallons per hour) of fuel, the DSR engine-driven lift pump can crank out nearly 600gph. The injection pump is also the latest hardware with giant 16mm plungers, a custom cam and advanced coatings. The pump provides so much fuel that Brad only runs it at about 80-percent capacity in order to make peak power. The injectors are also far from stock, as custom body triple feed units from Scheid Diesel send copious amounts of diesel into the engine.

Early Success

With a dyno-proven 3,000 horsepower when all was said and done, Brad couldn’t wait to get behind the center seat of his puller and make some laps. Even though the truck has just recently been assembled, he’s already chalked up a number of top-three finishes, with an impressive Second place pull at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville Kentucky. With the help of his wife Allison, crew chief Chad Williams, and Deeter Farms Construction, we can’t wait to see what Brad does for the rest of the 2016 season! DW