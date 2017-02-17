Insight Pro and Jammer Intake Install

If you look back over the past ten years, it’s unbelievable to really look at how much technology has changed our everyday life. From the groundbreaking Blackberry cell phones with a full built in keyboard to the hand held Ipad’s and personal computer markets. It seems todays smart phones become outdated and old slow technology before the warranties even expire. Lucky for us, these advancements in technology have made the diesel industry change and grow just as rapidly. With companies like Edge Products, a division of Powerteq who also produces the DiabloSport and Superchips brand names, the programming and engine monitoring devices continue to release industry leading products for aftermarket performance.

Insight Pro

Following the launch of their newest monitoring devices, the CS2 and CTS2 monitors this past year, Edge Products has taken their systems capabilities one step further by allowing them to be used as a custom tune interface to store and program custom tunes into your truck via the HP Tuner software. The all new Insight Pro now allows custom tuning companies with experience in the HP Tuner software to modify a vehicles engine control module by receiving your stock file through Edge’s new downloadable Ignition program. Once the Insight Pro saves your stock file and uploads it into the Ignition database, your selected tuner can download your specific file and modify it as needed to be sent back to you for programming into your trucks ECM.

The added capability of using it as a custom tuning devices makes the Insight CS and CTS2 with their comprehensive multi-screen touch screen displays just that more desirable. The Insight Pro will work on 2001-2015 GM Duramax, 2003-2010 Ford Power Stroke and 2006-2007 5.9L Cummins ECM’s with engineers working on the release to more.

Jammer Intake

As the engines control module is adjusted for different fuel, timing, and EGR tables, getting as much dense air into the cylinders as possible can really help keep emissions and engine efficiency at its peak potential. The all new Jammer intake systems will help do just that, and are now available for most light duty diesel applications.

The Jammer cold air intake system was developed to help keep the engines heat away from the inside of the intake tract, allowing cool outside air for combustion. The denser air charge will help make more power while keeping overall engine emissions more controlled helping with fuel efficiency as well. DW

SOURCE:

Edge Products

www.edgeproducts.com

888-360-3343

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Edge Products has taken pride in being a ‘Made in USA’ company with their main headquarters being based out of Ogden, UT. With the launch of their new Insight Pro and Jammer intake kits, they needed a stock truck to do some additional testing on to be sure they could back their advertised power gains. Needing a completely stock truck to base the before/after data off of, a 2012 LML Duramax owned by Master Sergeant Jason Grove of the US Air Force was selected as the test vehicle. Groves’ wife had purchased the truck for him as a welcome home present after he’d spent 6-months on deployment overseas with the military. Since Master Sergeant hadn’t even had a chance to drive the truck yet, as he wasn’t scheduled to come home for another month, it seemed fitting to use this truck for product install and testing. What better way to thank a soldier for his services for our freedom than with a little extra horsepower. The term ‘little’ should be taken lightly however as the new Jammer intake system and custom tuned Insight Pro produced almost 130hp, while keeping all the emissions equipment intact. At the time of print, Master Sergeant has been home 3-months and is wearing the truck out with his wife and three kids towing their travel trailer around the Rocky Mountain region enjoying their time together in a country where our military continues to fight for our freedoms. On behalf of Diesel World Magazine and Edge Products, we want to thank all the men and women of our US Armed Forces for their service and sacrifices.