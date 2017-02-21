Diesels Invade Gateway Motorsports Park

Six-second rails, nine-second trucks, and earth-moving pullers blasting through the dirt.

This year’s Midwest Truckin’ Nationals event—hosted by the National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA)—didn’t disappoint. In its third consecutive year visiting Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill. (just outside St. Louis), this centrally-located event has a way of attracting some heavy hitters in the diesel drag-racing world. Competitors from as far out as Texas and Maryland made the trip to the ‘Lou, along with loads of trucks from neighboring states (namely Missouri and Indiana) coming out to compete.

Amid temperatures hovering in the mid-to-low 90s, the show would produce the first Duramax to ever delve into six-second quarter-mile territory, and a handful of trucks would run consistent nines in the Super Street class. Beyond that, we were witness to impressive side-by-side action in the Super Diesel (11.90 Index) class, and several veteran E.T. bracket racers doing their thing in the Sportsman class. By late afternoon, the action shifted to the dirt, where dozens of the area’s strongest running pulling trucks hooked to the sled. Read on to catch all the highlights from this year’s show. DW