-ADVERTISEMENT-

A 600-Horsepower Super Duty

The Big Three (Ford, GM and Ram) have been in a full-on diesel horsepower and torque war, with each company trying to outdo the other on a yearly basis. This means that the newest model trucks will often have the strongest frames, the best suspension, and the nicest interiors. Horsepower and torque are usually raised as well, which gives enthusiasts a great jumping-off point for added power. But, there are tradeoffs as many new truck owners are unwilling to modify their rigs past the basics of intakes, exhaust systems or programmers. 

This wasn’t the case for Mike Dillehay of Moorpark, California, who came out swinging. His goal was to build up a brand new 6.7L Ford that could keep pace with all the modern muscle cars, despite its 7,980-pound curb weight. In factory form, the 6.7L powerplants are limited to around 450 rear-wheel horsepower even with a hot tune, and that wasn’t going to cut it for Mike. So, he put his new truck under the knife with a goal of 12-second quarter-mile times, which would mean both the air and fuel systems would need to be addressed.

DW-1407-CVR-5

A Mini Maxx monitor from H&S Performance was used for tuning, and to keep tabs on the engine’s vitals, such as boost and exhaust gas temperature.

DW-1407-CVR-1

Thanks to a plethora of polished piping, Mike’s Ford has one of the more stunning engine bays we’ve seen in a while. It also has performance to match with an estimated 600 rear-wheel horsepower.

DW-1407-CVR-optional

While the factory Power Stroke long-block remains stock, the rest of the engine has received numerous upgrades. An S&B intake system replaces the stock airbox for added flow, and sends air to a polished 64.5mm turbocharger from High-Tech Turbo, which was installed with a kit from Maryland Performance Diesel. The turbo then sends air through the factory intercooler, and into the engine via custom intakes from Elite Diesel.

On the fuel side of the equation, a second high-pressure supply pump is added in the form of a CP3 kit from H&S Performance. This pump works in unison with the factory Ford CP4 pump to ensure rail pressure remains rock solid. For programming, an H&S Mini Maxx with custom tuning from Elite Diesel works in conjunction with a TS MP-8 box to turn the truck into a rocketship. While the truck hasn’t been on a dyno yet, it’s conservatively estimated at 600 rear-wheel horsepower.

“With modifications to virtually every aspect of the vehicle, Mike’s F-250 draws a crowd wherever it goes.”

DW-1407-CVR-7

A 4.5-inch lift from Icon Vehicle Dynamics provides plenty of room for the 35-inch Nittos, while a three-link conversion from One Up Offroad keeps the front end from bouncing during drag racing or sled pulling.

DW-1407-CVR-2

A 64.5mm turbocharger replaced the factory version for added performance and reliability. It cranks out 45 psi of boost, which is well beyond what the stock Garrett could make.

DW-1407-CVR-3

Fueling is handled by a CP3 pump that works in conjunction with the factory CP4 to provide plenty of fuel to the injectors. Without this second pump, fueling would be limited to approximately 450 rear-wheel horsepower.

DW-1407-CVR-4

Airflow modifications weren’t limited to just the turbocharger. A set of Z-Max Jr. intakes was added that flows a healthy 20 percent more than the factory versions.

DW-1407-CVR-8

Nitto Trail Grapplers offer plenty of performance both on and off road, without being overly loud down the highway. They’re mounted on visually striking 22-inch Novakane wheels from BMF. One Up Offroad supplied a set of adjustable traction bars for the rear suspension, which help control axle wrap.

DW-1407-CVR-11

Exhaust exits in the stock location via a 4-inch system with a 5-inch tip.

DW-1407-CVR-9

An S&B intake, minus the lid, helps the big turbo pull more air than stock.

DW-1407-CVR-6

Retro Solutions HiD bulbs from True Bliss Customs replaced the factory bulbs, and were paint-matched to the body. For nighttime off-roading, a 40-inch lightbar was mounted up front by Kibbetech Off-Road Design and Fabrication. A black mesh grille replaces the stocker for a more bold appearance.

DW-1407-CVR-12

After Mike got the power number he was looking for, he then went about improving the truck’s looks and non engine-related performance. First, a Stage 2 4.5-inch lift from Icon Vehicle Dynamics with Icon CDC piggyback shocks and dual stabilizers was installed, along with a host of suspension modifications from One Up Offroad. Out back, a set of OUO traction bars keeps axle wrap under control, while up front, a three-link conversion from One Up Offroad with an adjustable link arm keeps the front tires firmly planted to the pavement. Rounding out the chassis setup are four 325/50R22 Nitto Trail Grapplers, which are mounted on 22×10 BMF Novakane wheels.

With modifications to virtually every aspect of the vehicle, Mike’s F-250 draws a crowd wherever it goes. Still, Mike has his eyes on a set of bigger injector nozzles and a larger turbocharger, proving there’s plenty of room to grow on this one-of-a-kind Ford. Mike would like to thank Chad Saenz at Ultimate Truck, MPD, Elite Diesel, High-Tech Turbo, H&S, Icon, Amp Research, and One Up Offroad for all their help on the build. DW

-ADVERTISEMENT-