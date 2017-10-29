-ADVERTISEMENT-

Northwest Dyno Circuit Event

The first week of May always brings out some of the biggest guns in diesel along the Rocky Mountain region of Utah, thanks to the annual Industrial Injection Dyno Event. For 2015, the Industrial gang paired up with the recently formed Northwest Dyno Circuit (NWDC) to help turn their already stellar event into a dyno challenge for the record books. With hopes of seeing someone break the 2000 hp mark and big cash money payouts, there were more than 80 trucks run across the rollers of two separate chassis dynos. Along with complimentary lunch, cold drinks, multiple vendors and some incredible truck builds parked along the fence for a Show n’ Shine contest, there was plenty of attraction to keep both spectators and competitors busy.

AT INDUSTRIAL INJECTION

Working out of their new, larger facility just off the I-15 interstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the second year, the guys at Industrial Injection really demonstrated how to put on a show that brings the crowd out to put some diesel smoke in the air. Following along the NWDC class rules, the day’s event was broken down into Stock, 6.4L Power Stroke and Modified Single Turbo classes, all of which were run on the in-ground dyno inside the Industrial Injection shop. The Compound Turbo and Unlimited classes were run outside in the northern parking lot on the mobile Superflow NWDC chassis dyno.

“The massive crowd stood and watched in anticipation to see the first 2000 hp dyno run ever”

While the more basic inertia dyno made it tough for some of the big, single turbo trucks to load their motors hard enough to spool, Taylor Brendle’s LB7 Duramax was able to get his S480 lit off hard enough to land the top spot, coming in at 828 hp. Brendle would later strap down to the mobile dyno and add a small, single jet of nitrous to push him to a third place in Unlimited with 970 hp. Second runner up in the Single Turbo class was Trevor Peterson’s 2007 Duramax with a 741 hp run.

STOCK TURBO

The Stock Turbo class always has a strong showing at the Industrial event: the majority of attendees are daily driving their entry trucks and just haven’t been bitten hard enough by the power bug to take that next big leap to the Modified Single or Compound class. Chris Rosscup of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, took home first place money with his 2002 GMC tow rig, putting down a max of 564 hp. Interestingly enough, Rosscup’s virtually identical—albeit slightly more sinister looking—twin GMC Duramax rode down on the trailer behind it to squeeze out a four-digit fuel-only run in the Compound Turbo class with 1,014 hp. Second place prize money in Stock Turbo went to Hazen Mascero, whose 2006 Duramax put up 535 hp. In the 6.4L Power Stroke class, only one horsepower separated first and second places, as Richard Scott’s 2008 truck put down a winning 661 hp, just edging out Justin Tyler’s 2010 at 660 hp.

Yet another work of art to come out of the Welder Up Rat Rod shop of Las Vegas, Nevada. This old C10 Chevrolet truck has undergone some pretty extensive metal work, like the custom front bumper and flared bedsides. But more importantly, how could you not love that Cummins engine and custom turbocharger mounted proudly above the hood line.

Clint Bray of Clinton, Utah, had this super clean two-wheel drive 2000 Cummins out for the show and managed a strong 455 hp pull in the stock turbo class—great numbers for a daily-driven 24V with a VP44 pump and stock HX35 turbocharger.

Dmitri Millard is a man on a mission this year and has spared no expense on his beloved truck, “Katrina,” in hopes of being the first to break 2000 hp on the chassis dyno. Thanks to countless man hours at HSP Diesel, this unique Duramax build includes some monster Precision turbochargers, five CP3 injection pumps, four FASS fuel lift pumps, custom water to-air intercooler and HSP Diesel high flow ram intake manifold. Once up on the dyno, the truck made a peak of 1550 hp on fuel only when a serpentine belt failure kept Millard from making another run at 2000 hp.

2000HP RECORD ATTEMPTS

Just after 2 p.m., with some of the biggest names along the dyno scene all in attendance for the event, organizers gathered the three heavy hitters to run them all back to back, while the massive crowd stood and watched in anticipation to see the first 2000 hp ever. Custom Auto’s regular cab short-bed truck went first, but after hitting just 404 hp, a CP3 pump locked up and stalled the engine, ending their day much sooner than anticipated.

“‘Frankenstein triple turbo 12V Cummins project truck put down 1379hp on fuel only”

Following Custom Auto was the purpose-built, dyno-smashing Duramax, owned by Dmitri Millard. With some massive Precision turbos, a water-to-air intercooler and five—yes you’re reading that right—five CP3 injection pumps, the truck made its first fuel-only pull to the tune of 1550 hp. Unfortunately, this was the only pass it would be able to make: a shredded serpentine belt became tangled around all the pump pulleys and crank damper.

Only one truck remained with the chance to crack 2K: Industrial Injection’s LB7 Duramax drag truck. It had suffered a complete engine failure on the dyno just two weeks previous, but it had been patched up and brought back to running form in time for the big show. Industrial Injection was more than willing to break that new motor in with some wide-open throttle pulls in front of hundreds of spectators if it brought those 2000-hp bragging rights. After a few somewhat mild 1400-hp fuel-only runs, the third-and-final run brought in a small amount of nitrous to see how the motor would take it. That was enough to push the truck to a first place trophy at 1630 hp. After checking some data logs, they determined their day would end there, with hopes of making some minor tweaks and shooting for 2000 hp next time.

The big blue 4th Gen 6.7L Cummins owned by Tyler Light of RWR Diesel out of Buffalo, Wyoming, made the drive out to compete in the Compound Turbo class. There, it put down over 850 hp with just a slight haze of smoke out the exhaust.

When running racer support for a major desert race team like King Off-Road Racing Shocks, you’ve got to have the right truck for the job—and we’re willing to guess that at 766 hp this Dodge can get it done. Owned by Kellan Meadows of Tehachapi, California, the truck runs King 3.0 shocks, long travel Carli Suspension, Industrial Injection dual CP3s, 250 hp injectors and a Phat Shaft 66/GTX4718 compound turbo kit, all backed by a built 48RE transmission.

Weaver Customs of nearby West Jordan, Utah, built this beautiful 1961 Ford Unibody to showcase their company’s potential in the custom hot rod market. With unparalleled attention to detail, it’s by far one of the cleanest resto-mods in the country; not to mention it has one of the cleanest and simplest looking twin turbo Cummins conversions under the hood we’ve ever seen.

You could probably look at this picture for an hour and still not figure out where all those pipes go. With 1379 hp on fuel only, this 12V Cummins, built by Todd Welch of Cedar City, Utah, just helps prove the old “dinosaur” p-pump Cummins can still compete with the biggest Common Rain and Duramax builds around.

Zac Gibson of Morgan, Utah, had one of the only 7.3L Power Strokes at the event but managed to put down over 400 rear-wheel horsepower in that nearly 20-year-old machine. While it may not be enough to compete with the newest trucks out there, there will always be a soft spot in the hearts of diesel guys for the legendary 7.3L.

As just the fourth stop of twenty-five in Northwest Dyno Circuit’s 2015 schedule, the Industrial Injection event is always one to bring out a crowd. Along with the over 80 trucks dynoed on the day, good food, good friends and big horsepower numbers kept smiles on everyone’s face. Look for an NWDC event coming up near you.

Beyond the chase for 2000 hp, the day was packed with notable events: the
dually truck duel battle between Zach Fuller’s 1190-hp Duramax and Randy Reyes’ 1160-hp Cummins, which both ran a host of Industrial Injection parts under the hood; Todd Welch of Cedar City, Utah, brought out the “Frankenstein” triple turbo 12V Cummins project truck to smash down 1379 hp on fuel only; and Jason Scheffer’s 2004 Cummins made just over 1250 hp in the Compound Class.

Sitting out in the Show n’ Shine area were a couple of Cummins conversion trucks that were the reason for many of men’s drool sessions throughout the day. These included the 1961 Ford Unibody, built by Weaver Customs of nearby West Jordan, Utah, and the short bed C10 built by Welder Up of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Overall, the seventh annual Industrial Injection Dyno Event was a major success, and thanks to the help from the Northwest Dyno Circuit, the live streaming broadcast and additional organization really helped keep trucks moving through the lines and the action rolling. For more information on the event, you can visit the NWDC and Industrial Injection websites. DW

Compressed Natural Gas conversion has been becoming more and more popular over the most recent years due to the high cost of diesel fuel; but seeing a CNG powered truck at a dyno competition is something still fairly new. This 2003 LB7 Duramax, owned by Matt Bingham, put down 508 hp, earning him a spot near the top of the Stock Turbo class.

With enough power to pull off high 10-second quarter miles and 952 hp on tap, Mike Mikstas’ 2005 GMC Duramax will definitely be a force to be reckoned with, both on the street and at the track. It boasts a big Turbonetics atmosphere and S472 high pressure compound turbo setup Mikstas fabricated himself.

