2015 Ram HD Dually Test Drive

When you really need to tow a heavy load, the Ram 3500 DRW (dual rear wheel) truck can’t be beat. In fact, it’s top-in-class among 1-ton 3500 trucks on the U.S. market today. The regular cab 4×2 Ram 3500 DRW is rated at a full 30,000 lbs towing and max load capacity of 7,390 lbs. As tested, the Crew Cab offered slightly less capacity at 29,010 lbs, but this reduction, no doubt, was due to the added weight of the Crew Cab. However, our Ram could still haul 4,160 to 8,500 lbs.

Towing with the 2015 Ram 3500 was a dream. The 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine matched with the 6-speed AISIN automatic had more than enough torque to pull our load up the steepest hills. The OEM tow/haul and engine brake features worked smoothly, and hill-decent control was greatly improved with just the push of two simple buttons. While the RAM also came with a built-in trailer brake controller, we were unable to test it this time since our test trailer arrived with surge brakes rather than electric brakes. However, in past testing, we have found the RAM’s OEM brake controller to be as good or better than anything we’ve tried from the aftermarket.

Better yet, all this capacity is wrapped in enough comfort to make you feel like you’re in a luxury car, not a hard-working truck. To be honest, you’re in a hard-working, luxury truck when you step into the cab of a Longhorn Laramie Ram: Amenities included in our package tester vehicle were a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, and heated towing mirrors, including a memory system for more than one driver. The in-mirror, rearview camera is ideal for backing up and helps keep your eyes on the mirror and on the camera view. The entertainment features made the ride feel as if you were driving an entertainment system around the town. In addition, Ram has what we find to be one of the best in-vehicle NAV systems in our many years of testing trucks and cars.

Unladened, the Ram 3500 DWR truck was a true pleasure to drive. It’s amazing how much luxury and technology have been interwoven and introduced to the general truck market in the last 15-plus years. However, Ram is definitely the leader here, with its seats being more comfortable than the recliners in most living rooms. Interior noise level is also minimal, even with a diesel knocking about under the hood. The only regret we had with the Ram 3500–was having to give it back. DW

SPECS

2015 VEHICLE: RAM 3500 DRW

Engine Type: I-6, Cummins Turbo Diesel

Displacement: 6.7L (409 cid)

Horse Power & Torque: 385hp, 865 lb-ft with ASIN 6-speed automatic.

Fuel Capacity: 32 gallons, with 8’ box.

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Sources: Ram Truck

ramtrucks.com