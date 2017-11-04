The easiest way to pursue horsepower with a 7.3L is to add big hybrid injectors to the mix. But just as important (and an aspect that is often overlooked) is the fact that you need a vastly upgraded fuel supply system to keep those large injectors healthy, as well as allow them to live up to their full performance potential. This is the position we found ourselves in with our ’00 F-250 project. With a set of 300/200 hybrid injectors (along with fire-ringed and considerably upgraded cylinder heads) from Swamp’s Diesel, it was time to back them up with a quality, high-flowing fuel delivery system.

Turning to the 7.3L addicts at Irate Diesel Performance, we decided to give the company’s complete, standard Super Duty fuel system a try. The kit upgrades everything from the tank forward, with a 5/8-inch pickup tube, stainless steel fuel pump bracket, Walbro lift pump, fuel filters and bases, all fuel lines, fittings, and a regulated return system all being included. An added benefit of Irate’s fuel system is that the lift pump can be upgraded with a simple swap later on down the road, should we need a higher flowing unit such as a Fuelab or A1000. With all fuel system parts on hand, we headed down to Bud’s Diesel for the install. DW

The benefit of having a regulated return system is that any air pockets that might develop in the system are routed through the heads (entering the rear and leaving the front), into the fuel pressure regulator, out the regulator’s return port, and sent back to the tank via the -6 AN fuel hose—as opposed to being forced through the injectors (which is what happens with the factory fuel system). As well, 7.3s have an issue with fuel starvation in the #8 injector which creates a knocking noise but also beats up on the #8 injector reducing service life. Adding a regulated return system cures this problem.

Sources:

Irate Diesel

503.435.9599

IrateDiesel.com

Bud’s Diesel

714.902.1467

BudsDiesel.com