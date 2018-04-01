-ADVERTISEMENT-

IMMACULATE ’07 GMC PACKS A 1,021HP PUNCH

Most modified diesel trucks usually fall into two categories: show and go. Pickups with huge lifts, wild suspension, and lots of chrome often have a powerplant that is relatively stock, usually with some sort of intake, exhaust, and programmer combination. On the other hand, fast trucks often aren’t the cleanest vehicles in the world; the trial and error that goes into making power usually creates a mess of wiring, endless turbo combinations, and a fair share of scars from broken parts.

In addition to being absolutely beautiful, the Duramax engine in Trent Clark’s GMC is no slouch in the horsepower department. The SoCal Diesel-built 6.6L has put down 1,020 horsepower to the rear wheels, and that’s without nitrous!

Since Clark’s GMC is still street-driven, turbo sizing was very important. The compound turbo setup uses twin Garrett ball-bearing turbochargers, starting with a Garrett GT4094 as the highpressure turbo.

Fabricated by ATP, the turbo setup features a fully wrapped downpipe and hotpipe, in order to keep glowing-hot exhaust temperatures from reaching the engine bay.

A blown-off intercooler or turbo boot can result in turbo overspeeding, so Clark took the extra step of using V-band clamps wherever he could so all the intake piping would remain right where it should be.

Since too much power is never enough, Clark also had twin two-stage ZEX nitrous systems plumbed in, which meant a total of four solenoids and an estimated 500 extra horsepower with everything maxed out. Clark plans on playing with the nitrous and shooting for even bigger numbers in 2017.

Putting down more than 1,000 horsepower on fuel only doesn’t come easily, so Clark wanted to make sure he had the air to do so. The larger of the two turbos in the arrangement is a massive Garrett GT5541, which helped the engine break the four-digit mark in its very first tuning session.

This is why when we first saw Trent Clark’s ’07 GMC 2500 we knew it was something special. Obviously, we could tell by the wheels, tires, and huge lift that the truck had been modified, but it was the 1,000- plus horsepower rating that really got our attention. Far from building a bolt-on truck, the Calgary resident had spent the better part of a decade making his GMC into a fire-breathing monster that has been aptly nicknamed “The Bear.”

STARTING SMALL…

What started out as a “small power increase” under the hood turned into a 1,020-horsepower monster of a 6.6L Duramax that incorporated all the best parts in the build. The engine itself was built by Curtis Halvorson of Extreme Engine Development and features an extremely strong bottom end. After being bored and blueprinted, the block was fitted with billet main caps and a stud girdle from SoCal Diesel. The crankshaft has been internally balanced and fitted with Carrillo connecting rods, along with flycut and coated pistons from SoCal Diesel.

The fuel system on Clark’s ’07 has been heavily upgraded. A PPE Dual Fueler kit with a second CP3 pump was added to feed the Dynomite Diesel Performance injectors. Clark recently just upgraded his injectors again in order to make maximum power with nitrous.

Under the Retrax bed cover sits a whole lot of nitrous. Four bottles from ZEX are mounted in the bed with custom mounts from Diesel Performance Specialist. The center bear was custom water-jet cut by Trigger Industries.

A single high-output FASS 220gph lift pump was added to the fuel system to ensure the twin CP3 pumps never lose pressure.

Clark didn’t cut any corners when it came to the underside of the truck, which is just as clean as the rest of the vehicle. The transmission was built to handle serious power by Diesel Performance Specialists, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

There’s no mistaking the Bearinspired ride from the front, as a custom “Bear” grille, Fusion bumpers, and lighting from Rigid Industries creates quite an intimidating look.

The camshaft is a custom Stage 3 design from Extreme Engines, and the heads received a Stage 2 CNC port from SoCal Diesel and a rocker stud kit with custom springs and titanium retainers. Chromoly pushrods bump the valvetrain open and closed, while ARP 625 head studs secure the O-ringed heads to the block. The fore and aft sections of the engine have also been upgraded with a Super Damper and flexplate from SoCal Diesel.

With a longblock that was ready for maximum power, Clark set about acquiring equally serious power parts. He chose to go with a compound turbo system that was built by “Idaho Rob” Coddens at Adrenaline Truck Performance. The turbos ramp up to an impressive 96 psi of boost thanks to a Garrett 4094 and 5541 turbo setup. Clark didn’t skimp on the fuel system, adding a FASS lift pump to send fuel to a PPE Dual Fueler setup and out through highly modified injectors from Dynomite Diesel Performance, which have bodies that flow a whopping 275% more, along with 200% nozzles. Installation of the monster engine (as well as a number of other modifications) was performed by Corey VandeNobelen of Diesel Performance Specialists.

The rear of the GMC received a Fusion bumper and Rigid lighting just like the front. The cool Lamborghini-style exhaust tips were fabricated by Trigger Industries.

It should come as no surprise that the front suspension is just as radical as the rest of the truck. A 12-inch lift from Bulletproof Suspension was paint matched ZEX Purple, and connected to an SSBC oversized brake package that helps the GMC stop.

The aggressive stance is in large part thanks to the mammoth 40×15.50×22 Nitto Mud Grappler tires that are mounted on 22×14-inch American Force SS8 wheels.

 

With more than 1,000 hp on tap thanks to custom tuning by ATP, and nearly twice that much in torque, it should come as no surprise that the transmission also had to be completely rebuilt and strengthened. Diesel Performance Specialists built the Allison 1000 with parts from TCS, SunCoast, and many others. The transmission features billet shafts throughout, a custom valve body, SunCoast planetaries, and a PPE clutch kit. The converter is also from SunCoast, and a Mag-Hytec pan keeps everything cool.

LOOKIN’ GOOD

Since the “go” part of the equation had been taken care of, Clark spent the rest of his time making sure his GMC was a top-notch show truck. Vertical elevation was taken care of with a 12-inch Bulletproof Suspension lift kit, along with 40-inch tires on 22-inch wheels. The entire underside of the truck was powdercoat-matched to the same “ZEX Purple” as the nitrous system, which takes up the entire bed: four bottles on the either side of a custom-cut bear by Trigger Industries. The rest of the exterior also received the full treatment, with custom traction bars, bear-etched headlights, a custom grille (also from Trigger), a train horn system, Fusion bumpers, and lightning from Rigid Industries. The interior was modified with bear headrests, a custom switch panel, and purple LED lighting throughout.

The axles have both been highly modified, with the front being fitted with 4.56 gears and a ARB air locker, while the rear runs 38 spline axles, 4.56 gears, and a Yukon Gear Grizzly locker. The shocks are from Fox.

After more than seven years of hard work, Trent Clark has built a truck truly like no other. Equally capable of winning a dyno contest or a truck show, The Bear is in a class by itself. Since Clark is the type of guy who’s never finished tinkering, he’s already told us he’s going to take the truck to SEMA 2017, and plans on taking on all comers at the ATP dyno event later this year. Whether it’s on the street, show circuit, or in competition, there’s one thing for sure—you’d better watch out for The Bear!

 