A Lifted 2009 Ford F-350 Built Her Way

Kacie Williams’ Daily Driver 2009 Ford F-350

Kacie Williams is a diesel enthusiast who likes her trucks big. The 29-year old accountant works with her husband Tyler at Williams Concrete Pumping and worked together with him to build this massive 2009 F-350 to be her daily driver. The Sevierville, TN, couple purchased the truck (wrecked) with major passenger side front end body and suspension damage then rebuilt it in about two months to get it back on the road.

BUILT, NOT BOUGHT

Tyler did the body and paint work himself, allowing them to build up the truck the way Kacie wanted without breaking the bank. And what she wanted was a big lifted truck to be her daily driver. While he was spraying the repaired bodywork, he also shot the mirrors, door handles, vent visors and both the front and rear bumpers in matching white. To offset the monochrome white, she painted the fender vents pink and added pink lettering to the tail- gate and Ford Oval. She also replaced the fac- tory lights all the way around the truck. The cab marker lights, mirror lights, third brake light and taillights were all replaced with clear LED lights while the headlights were replaced with halo-ring style projector lights with LED bulbs. To further enhance nighttime vision, they in- stalled a 20-inch Eyourlife LED light bar in the center front bumper opening. To ﬁnish off the front of the truck, she installed a new grille shell with a bold simulated wire mesh grille insert to replace the factory grille treatment.

RAISED VIEW

To get the truck up in the air, they in- stalled a 10-inch Rough Country suspen- sion system, and she painted the suspension components pink to let everyone know that this was a woman’s truck—not simply a woman driving her boyfriend or husband’s truck. Fox Racing Shox are used front and rear to tame the bumps and give Kacie a smooth ride. Coil springs and long control arms provide the lift up front and steel fabricated spacers are used below the leaf springs in the rear. They installed a set of fabricated traction bars to help prevent axle wrap when the power is put to the ground through the huge tires. Technically, when we shot the truck it was only a 2WD since the stock front drive shaft was being re- worked as it was damaged and bent when the truck was wrecked, but they have since repaired and installed it, so she has a true 4X4 again.

The huge lift would look silly without a nice set of wheels and tires stuffed under the truck, so she opted to go with a mas- sive set of 40X15.5R22LT Toyo M/T Open Country tires. The Toyo tires are wrapped around a set of Fuel Off Road 20X12-inch PVD Chrome plated Nutz wheels with a broad 5.4-inch lip. The huge wheel and tire combination looks great sitting beneath the large white Ford.

CREATURE COMFORTS

To make it easier for 5-foot 5-inch Kacie to get in and out of the truck, she installed a set of Amp Research extended reach Power Step electronic running boards on the truck. Rather than pay a shop or wait for her hus- band to do the install, she handled the job herself, including mounting the steps and wiring them to the truck. Once inside the truck, the plush leather interior doesn’t necessarily call for an upgrade, but she did personalize it some by in- stalling LED dome lights and a pink steer- ing wheel grip. To protect the carpet, she installed a set of WeatherTech ﬂoor mats.

DIESEL PERFORMANCE

The 6.4L Power Stroke is known to be a pretty stout performance package with tuning to help it along the way. At this point, all the Williams’ have done power wise to the truck is install an H&S Per- formance MiniMax tuner to recalibrate the engine for more performance to get those big tires rolling easier, and they installed an exhaust tailpipe and tip as well as an S&B Filters cold air intake system to help the truck breathe easier.

Like most truck owners, Kacie does not consider her rig finished, and will con- tinue to upgrade it in the future. As far as we can tell, it’s a pretty darn nice daily driver as it sits. But the couple has four kids between the two of them (Elizabeth, Laytin, Mason and Gia) meaning the six of them can’t fit in the truck, so it might be time for them to look into building an Expedition. Whatever they build, we’re sure it will be a great truck like momma’s monster F-350. DW