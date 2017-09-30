2014 TUNER BUYER’S GUIDE

With times and technology changing so rapidly in the diesel industry, it’s hard to keep up with all the latest tuning software, especially for 2007 and later emissions-controlled diesels. Higher emissions standards set by the EPA have led to the development of new emissions technology such as diesel particulate filters (DPFs), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems, and urea injection, called diesel exhaust fluid (DEK).

And then, of course, new diesels use more advanced variable-geometry turbos and high-pressure common rail fuel injection systems. But does this spell the death knell for aftermarket performance upgrades? That’s the $64,000 question for new diesel owners.

The easy answer is absolutely not. There are still quite a few companies still pressing forward and developing advanced tuning systems to improve upon already strong and clean-running powerplants. A select few are even working diligently to offer emissions-certified products that meet even the most current EPA standards. This list has been compiled to showcase some of the best and most popular aftermarket tuner and programmers available for electronically controlled diesels, from the mid ’90s 7.3L Power Strokes and late ’90s 24V Cummins to the newest 2014 GM, Ford and Ram applications. DW

AC Lite

The AC Lite from Anarchy Diesel is available for 2006-09 5.9L & 6.7L Cummins and 2001-10 Duramax applications. It’s preloaded with four power levels which can be downloaded into the ECM via the OBD-II port. The AC Lite is not switchable on the fly. It’s designed as an economical option for improved power (up to 100+ horsepower) and better fuel mileage for just $549.

Anarchy Diesel Tuning

423-506-7427

www.anarchydieseltuning.com

Mercenary Autocal Tuner

The Mercenary Autocal Tuner from Anarchy Diesel is available for 2006-09 5.9L and 6.7L Cummins and 2001-10 Duramax applications. It’s preloaded with five custom power levels, which are downloaded into the ECM through the OBD-II. Tuning is adjustable on-the-fly via an in-cab mounted switch for the 5.9L and Duramax applications. It’s designed for maximum power and performance with gains of more than 200 hp depending on application. Retail pricing is set at $649.

Anarchy Diesel Tuning

423-506-7427

www.anarchydieseltuning.com

Autocal Tuner

Autocal Tuners with DSP5 and CSP5 packages from ATP Trucks are available for 2006-09 5.9L & 6.7L Cummins and 2001-2014 Duramax applications. The Autocal can be preloaded with your choice of custom tuning and power levels. Customers are also given the option of adding the adjustable on-the-fly DSP5 or CSP5 switches for in-cab control for some applications. Tuning is factory emissions friendly. Pricing starts at just $649.

Adrenaline Truck Performance

208-685-1000

www.atptrucks.com

Banks AutoMind

The AutoMind from Banks Power is available for 2001-14 Duramax, 1994-14 Power Stroke and 2003-09 Cummins applications. It’s an all-in-one hand-held programmer and scan tool featuring preloaded dyno proven tunes for Economy, Tow, Sport and Super Sport. Fueling, timing and transmission strategies are all improved upon with power increases of up to 157 hp and it’s CARB certified for most applications. Retail pricing is set at just $433.74.

Banks Power

800-601-8072

www.bankspower.com

Banks AutoMind IQ

The AutoMind with iQ interface from Banks Power is available for 2001-10 Duramax, 1994-14 Power Stroke and 2003-09 Cummins applications. It offers all the same performance and functions of the standard AutoMind tuner but includes operation to be completed through the in-cab iQ touchscreen. The Banks iQ offers complete control as monitor displays engine vitals and diagnostics and it’s CARB certified for most applications. Retail pricing starts at $872.80.

Banks Power

800-601-8072

www.bankspower.com

Banks EconoMind/Six Gun

The EconoMind and Six Gun from Banks Power are available for 2001-10 Duramax, 1999-97 Power Stroke, and 2003-09 Cummins applications. Both tuners feature AutoRate which adjusts the fuel calibration to the correct level for prevailing conditions. Most applications are CARB certified as well. Power gains of up to 155 hp are reported. Retail pricing starts at $713.80.

Banks Power

800-601-8072

www.bankspower.com

DiabloSport Trinity

The Trinity from DiabloSport is available for 2001-10 Duramax, 2003-07 Power Stroke and 2003-07 Cummins applications. It’s a customizable gauge monitor with programmable LEDs (can be used as shift light or warning lights), 5-volt analog input (monitoring EGT), and virtual drag strip, along with performance tuning for economy, towing and extreme power. Retail pricing is set at $599.

DiabloSport

561-908-0041

www.diablosport.com

DP Tuner Infinity

The Infinity touchscreen from DP Tuner is available for 1994-07 Power Stroke applications. As a programmer it supports unlimited tunes for F-Series trucks, E-Series vans and Excursions. An easy to read 4.3-inch screen displays engine vitals and supports high-speed data logging, multiple gauge options and add-on functionality for EGT probes, temperature sensors and pressure sensors. Power gains of up to 140 hp are reported. Retail pricing starts at $784.99.

DP Tuner

828-221-0076

www.dp-tuner.com

DP Tuner F6 Smartchip

The F6 Smartchip from DP Tuner is available for 1994-03 7.3L Power Stroke applications. This switch on-the-fly chip can hold up to 16 custom tunes that are internet updateable without ever removing the chip from the PCM. It’s compatible with the Ford PATS system and can be upgraded with additional options like the CEI hub and Infinity touchscreen. Power gains of up to 140 hp are reported. Retail price starts at $399.95.

DP Tuner

828-221-0076

www.dp-tuner.com

Edge Evolution CTS

The Evolution CTS from Edge Products is available for 2001-14 Duramax, 1994-14 Power Stroke and 2003-14 Cummins applications. The Evolution CTS offers best-in-class features and industry leading tuning. Recent updates include the ability to scroll through screens for all types of driving, a G-force meter, pitch and roll gauges, HP and TQ readings, and the capacity to link aftermarket accessories using Edge’s EAS switch. Some applications meet CARB compliance. Power gains of more than 200 hp are reported. Retail prices start at $649.

Edge Products

888-360-3343

www.edgeproducts.com

Fleece Performance CruzeTuner

The Cruze Tuner from Fleece Performance is available for 2013-present Chevrolet Diesel Cruze cars. Preloaded with 30-hp, 40-hp and 50-hp tunes, all tuning retains factory emissions equipment and attains similar fuel economy to stock. Expect better throttle response, smoother acceleration, and increased top end performance. Retail pricing starts at $697.

Fleece Performance Engineering

317-286-3573

www.fleeceperformance.com

H&S Mini Maxx Street Tuner

The Mini Maxx Street Tuner from H&S Performance is available for 2008-14 Duramax, 2003-14 Power Stroke and 2006-12 Cummins applications. The next generation of diesel downloaders from H&S combines high-performance tuning with a complete set of digital gauges. Shift on-the-fly tuning with the safety of automatic defueling. Comes pre-loaded with four power levels up to 200 hp. Retail price set at $849.

H&S Performance

888-628-1730

www.hsperformance.com

H&S Performance XRT

The XRT Pro Street Tuner from H&S Performance is available for 2008-14 Duramax, 2003-14 Power Stroke and 2006-12 Cummins applications. It offers the perfect combination of high performance and value. With multiple power levels to match your truck’s specific needs, you’ll have better power for towing along with improved fuel economy and horsepower increases of up to 200 hp. Retail price set at $599.

H&S Performance

888-628-1730

www.hsperformance.com

Hypertech Max Energy

The Max Energy from Hypertech is available for 2006-14 Duramax, 1996-13 Power Stroke and 1998.5-09 Cummins applications. It offers safe EGT even in the highest power level while towing and increases the engine’s efficiency with fuel mileage claims of 2-4 mpg improvement. Horsepower gains of up to 176 hp are reported. CARB compliance for 2007+ GM and 2008+ Power Stroke. Retail prices start at $329.99.

Hypertech, Inc.

901-382-8888

www.hypertech.com

Innovative Diesel Torq 2.2

The Torq 2.2 from Innovative Diesel is available for the 6.7L Power Stroke. This rail pressure fueling box can add up to 100 hp and 1-2 mpg with just the turn of an in-cab knob. Built to work as a stand-alone module, it can also be paired with Innovative’s custom tuned programmer. Complete in an easy 10-minute installation.

Innovative Diesel

866-642-7844

www.innovativediesel.com

Innovative Diesel Autocal

The Autocal from Innovative Diesel is available for 2001-13 Duramax and 2006-09 Cummins applications. The custom tuning for the common rail Dodge and GM application offers endless tuning capabilities and data logging functions. Programming is available with switch on-the-fly options and multiple power levels. Retail prices start at $699.

Innovative Diesel

866-642-7844

www.innovativediesel.com

Innovative Diesel FICM Programmer

The FICM Programmer from Innovative Diesel is available for the 2003-07 6.0L Power Stroke. Offered as that final “tweak” to your custom tuning, the FICM flash will extract every last bit of mileage and power. Controlling the injectors, the FICM software is key to commanding the final output of fuel. Expect better throttle response and mileage, along with extra power. Retail price is set at $349.

Innovative Diesel

866-642-7844

www.innovativediesel.com

KEM Performance FICM Flash

The FICM Flash from KEM Performance is available for the 2003-07 6.0L Power Stroke trucks, vans and Navistar VT 365 applications. The custom FICM flash is set up to each individual truck’s specification and uses Ford’s inductive heating calibrations. Improves power and mileage along with creating better throttle response and improved cold weather start-ups. Retail price is set at $350.

KEM Performance

407-319-2026

www.kemperformance.com

Power Hungry Performance Hydra Chip

The Hydra Chip from Power Hungry Performance is available for the 1994-03 7.3L Power Stroke. Offering switch on-the-fly tuning with up to 17 power levels, the Hydra Chip includes an easy to read two-digit LED display switch. Custom tuning is built to each vehicle to exacting specifications. The Hydra chip also accepts programming from other custom tuners and is fully Internet updatable. Retail price starts at $425.

Power Hungry Performance

678-890-1110

www.gopowerhungry.com

Power Hungry Performance Gryphon

The Gryphon FICM programmer from Power Hungry Performance is available for the 2003-07 6.0L Power Stroke. Using the latest inductive heating strategies for improved cold weather performance, it includes four power levels for maximum mileage, throttle response and horsepower. FICM tuning works well with most ECM tuners. Retail price starts at $150.

Power Hungry Performance

678-890-1110

www.gopowerhungry.com

PPE Xcelerator Hot Race +2

The Xcelerator Hot Race+2 and harness package from Pacific Performance Engineering is available for 2001-10 Duramax engines. Offered as a package, the programmer and custom wiring harness allow you to performance tune any diesel conversion project running the Duramax powerplant. PPE can custom build an engine harness to any customer or vehicle needs. Power gains of up to 425 hp are reported. Retail pricing runs from $1,200 to $2,395.99.

Pacific Performance Engineering

714.985.4825

www.ppediesel.com

Smarty J-67

The Smarty J-67 from Smarty Resource is available for the 2007.5-12 6.7L Cummins. Equipped with three power levels—40, 70 and 100—it offers improved fuel economy and optimized drivability. It also offers the fastest download speed of any 6.7L tuner. Adjust the ABS for tire sizes up to 44 inches. Easy to install and offers power on demand functionality. Retail price set at $495.

Smarty Resource

855-456-7627

www.smartyresource.com

Smarty S-06 PDO

The Smarty S-06 POD from Smarty Resource is available for the 2003-07 5.9L Cummins. With 10 different power levels, this hand-held programmer offers everything from mild power and mileage improvements to all-out horsepower gains of more than 200 hp. It leaves no ECM footprint and can adjust the ABS for tire size and read and clear DTCs. Retail price is set at $685.

Smarty Resource

855-456-7627

www.smartyresource.com

Smarty S-03

The Smarty S-03 from Smarty Resource is available for the 1998.5-02 Cummins. With 10 different power levels, this hand-held programmer offers everything from mild power and mileage improvements to all-out horsepower gains of more than 200 hp. It leaves no ECM footprint and can adjust the ABS for tire size and read and clear DTCs. Retail price is set at $685.

Smarty Resource

855-456-7627

www.smartyresource.com

Superchips Flashpaq F4

The Flashpaq F4 from Superchips is available for 2001-10 Duramax, 1994-14 Power Stroke and 2003-13 Cummins applications. The latest generation of the Superchips Flashpaq has an all-new design and more features than ever. Improved tuning, speedometer correction, gear ratio adjustments, shift point calibrations, idle up, fan on/off, and more are included. It features new CARB-approved applications for diesel applications. Retail price set at $349.

Superchips

888-227-2447

www.superchips.com

TS Performance Stryker Cummins Injector Duration Module

The 2013-14 Dodge Ram 6.7L Cummins engine has waited long enough for a plug and play module that works with the DPF filter intact. TS Performance has just released the Stryker, a new injector duration module, which the company claims adds up to 135 horsepower and 200 lb/ft of torque. The Stryker controls the duration of the injector nozzles for a cleaner and more efficient burn in the cylinder, affording an increase in power and torque without shortening the life of the filter. The unit is completely undetectable, so there are no worries about warranty issues. Best of all, you simply plug it in and drive. The Stryker uses load-based programming so the harder you use your truck the better it works. And there’s no smoke. The Stryker from TS Performance is available now.

TS Performance

270-746-9999

www.tsperformance.com

SCT X4 Power Flash

The X4 Power Flash from SCT is available for 2001-14 Duramax and 1994-14 Power Stroke applications. The X4 comes preloaded with multiple tunes with capability of holding additional custom tunes from authorized dealers. Full Wi-Fi connectivity, live PCM data display, LCD color screen, compact size and data logging expandability. Retail is set at $379.

SCT

407-774-2447

www.sctflash.com

AFE Power Scorcher

The Scorcher tuner from aFe Power is available for 2011-12 Duramax and 2011-12 Power Stroke applications. Tuning is maximized for aFe Power intake, exhaust and manifold systems. Amplifies fuel delivery and injection timing for increased power and efficiency to maximize each truck’s performance both daily driving and towing. Gains of up to 157 hp are reported. Retail price set at $460.23.

AFE Power

951-493-7100

www.afepower.com

Bully Dog GT Diesel

The GT Diesel from Bully Dog Technologies is available for 2001-14 Duramax, 1999-14 Power Stroke and 2003-14 Cummins applications. As an all-in-one performance device it offers performance tuning, customizable gauge display, and a driving coach for optimum vehicle efficiency. Up to 120 hp gains are reported. Retails for $699.99.

Bully Dog Technologies

940-783-9914

www.bullydog.com

Cummins Spade Tuner

The Spade Tuner from Cummins Tuner is available for 2006-09 Cummins applications. Using the latest EFILive software and years of tuning experience ensures each truck will perform at its maximum potential. Multiple tuning options are available, depending on application calibrated to balance power, reliability and efficiency. Retail pricing starts at $500.

Cummins Tuner

815-568-7922

www.cummins-tuner.com

Duramax Spade Tuner

The Spade Tuner from Duramax Tuner is available for the 2001-14 Duramax. It can be used as both a stand-alone programmer and diagnostic tool for use via the truck’s OBD-II connection. Tunes are optimized for each vehicle and can offer better power and mileage. Applications for 2004.5+ get the improved engine braking through advanced turbo VGT control. Retail prices start at $500.

Duramax Tuner

815-568-7926

www.duramaxtuner.com

Hypermax MaxChip

The MaxChip from Hypermax Engineering is available for the 1994-03 Power Stroke. Designed to plug directly into the vehicle’s powertrain control module, owners can expect an increase in both power and economy, with rear wheel horsepower baselines of 300 hp. Tunes are calibrated through countless hours of road and engine dyno testing. Retail pricing starts at $349.

Hypermax Engineering

847-428-5655

www.gohypermax.com

Hypermax Mach 7

The Mach 7 performance module from Hypermax Engineering is available for the 2003-07 Power Stroke. This seven-position module allows drivers to make power increases of up to 150 hp at the flip of a switch and fuel economy improvements of up to 3 mpg. The unit’s calibrated specifically for daily driving and towing. Retail price set at $450.

Hypermax Engineering

847-428-5655

www.gohypermax.com

PPEI Autocal

The Autocal from Power Performance Enterprises, Inc. is available for 2006-09 Cummins and 2001-14 Duramax applications. Custom tuned by Kory Willis of PPEI, the Autocal is built specifically for each application to accommodate everything from daily drivers and weekend tow rigs, to all-out full competition applications. Available with single or multiple tunes. Prices start at $675.

Power

Performance

EnTERPRISES, Inc.

www.ppei.com

Swamp’s Diesel Hydra Chip

The custom-tuned Hydra Chip from Swamp’s Diesel Performance is available for 1994-03 Power Stroke applications. With up to 17 switch-on-the-fly positions, the Hydra offers everything from improved towing performance to all-out race and competition programming. Easy to read LED display and Internet updates allow for easy tuning changes when needed. Retail prices start at $425.

Swamp’s Diesel Performance

866-595-8724

www.swampsdiesel.com

Dan’s Diesel Commander

The Commander tuner from Dan’s Diesel Performance is available for 2006-09 Cummins and 2001-10 Duramax applications. Available with five custom shift-on-the-fly tunes, the Commander is calibrated for better economy and power while lowering EGT and smoke output. The tuner can also read and clear trouble codes along with full datalog functionality. Retail price starts at $650.

Dan’s Diesel Performance

815-245-8548

www.dansdieselperformance.com