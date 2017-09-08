Early Ford 6.7L Oil Pan Upgrade

After the 6.7L Scorpion Motor was introduced in late 2010, it was hailed throughout the 2011 model year as an all-new and revolutionary diesel. While it was—and still is—an impressive engine, even with all the power of Ford behind the development, a few bugs needed to be worked out.

One of these bugs was an unfortunate leaking of oil from the new engine’s space-age composite oil pan. These oil pans had a new ¼-turn drain plug for the main sump, and experience showed that after a few oil changes, the pans began to leak. The result was nasty oil spots, whenever and wherever you parked your truck. Not cool—and quite messy—to say the least.

Ford engineers soon solved the problem on later model 6.7L engines, but, unfortunately, Ford never used a recall to fix the leak on those early engines. Luckily, if you own an early 2011-12 Super Duty with a 6.7L that leaves a little oil to mark its parking spot, there is an easy fix: Ford’s solution was to go back to a stamped steel oil pan with a threaded drain plug. Now all of the latest 6.7Ls contain this old-school style pan, which proves that, sometimes, old school is still the best solution.

I stopped in at Domestic Diesel in Chino, CA to follow along as they fixed the drip on a customer’s 2011 F350. The fix took less than half a day, even with constant interruptions for photos, and now, after the pan upgrade, the owner reports that he no longer leaves oil spots behind every time he parks the rig.

Follow along and we’ll show you just how simple it is to stop the drip from your Ford. DW

NOTE:

Domestic Diesel offers a 6.7L pan upgrade package with EOM pan and aftermarket metric bolts. The cost is significantly less than from the dealer, and they stock a few at all times.

SOURCES

Domestic Diesel

909-627-0500

Domesticdieselshop.com