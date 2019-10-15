DWI – Online Business 101

Promoting Your Online Store

With so much competition in the online shopping world, making yourself stand out or effectively reaching your customer can be a challenge. How you promote and execute directing traffic to your webstore is key to being a successful, thriving online business. Here are few tips that may help in your efforts.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Email Marketing

Don’t forget you already have a customer base and hopefully you’ve stored all their contact information and can send weekly email blasts with a basic newsletter or to highlight specific products for the week. Remember images speak louder than words and your customer’s time is important, so keep it short and to the point. Don’t forget to include a link to easily navigate them to your webstore.

Offer Regular Deals

Most all the common webstore hosts will allow you to use Promo Codes or special sales for a given time period. Use these. The thought of a better deal will allows help entice your audience into at least looking, whether they buy or not, at least their eyes are on you. Whether it’s a discount for a holiday sale, you’re overstocked, or just because, regular deals drive site traffic.

Behind the Scenes

In today’s social media frenzy, people love short videos and feeling like they’re involved. Spend some time creating short little clips that highlight a product, or a behind the scenes look at your business. Maybe a quick install video to help put a customer’s mind at ease before they place an order. Again, be sure to highlight your company name and website so they know where to go to order.

Social Media Exposure

Okay, your company has a Facebook and Instagram account. As much time as you may focus on these two, you’re reach can go much further with social media efforts. Find out what your customer base prefers and dive in. Twitter, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, Tumblr, etc… The more eyes that see you, the more clicks you may find reaching your website.

Social Media Contests

Online contests are a great way to spread the word about your company or products. The right contest at the right time can generate more shares through social media, generate more followers, and hopefully create new customers along the way. Offer one of your popular products as the prize and encourage people to sign up for your email blasts so you can begin reaching more people in more ways.

-ADVERTISEMENT-

URL Sharing

This one seems like a no brainer but is often overlooked. Include the link to your webstore in your email signature. Print it on all your marketing materials. Print it on your product packaging. It’s a quick and easy step that puts your link where it needs to be, in front of your potential customers.

On-Hold Music

Another simple one, if you have an automated on-hold message for your phone customers, be sure to mention that orders can be placed through your website. They can learn more about product through the website, along with place an order without you sacrificing your time or risking taking down a credit card number or shipping address incorrectly.

Online Commenting

Spend some time browsing through online chats, forums, and social media groups that discuss product lines similar to yours. Make an effort to post or share input, make yourself known to your customer base. The more they see you interacting, the more they may be opt to making that personal connection that can help drive sales and website traffic. People like doing business with people, not machines.