New Event!!!

Truckfest is Coming to the PNW!

By Adam Blattenberg

What are you up to this October 1st? Well if you’re anywhere near the Pacific Northwest, more precisely Spokane Washington, you should come check out our next event! Truckfest PNW will be coming to the Spokane County Fairgrounds this October 1st.

A quick backstory on this new event:

A bunch of years ago I started coming up to Northern Idaho for Alligator Performance’s Hunting 4 Horsepower (H4H) event. Dyno, dirt drags and sled pulls. I ended up falling in love with the area and eventually moved here. Three years ago H4H ceased to exist. Alligator didn’t want to do it anymore. So two years ago I approached Chad and JK at Alligator asking if I could help bring it back. They declined so I asked if they would mind if I essentially copied it. “Go for it” was the answer. I immediately started looking for a venue. After getting a “no” from several venues I ended up calling the local dragstrip and got a date set in stone. That is until the county sold the track… When the track was sold all contracts were voided and they shut down for a year. Nothing would end up happening that year. This year I got another date set in stone with the new owners. But after several months, I ended up getting the feeling that the track wouldn’t actually open in time for the event, so the search for a backup began. 60-days from the event day and the track is still closed. The new location is the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

At the Fairgrounds we’ve got a parking lot at the back of the facility, backed up next to the local rail yard. Really cool industrial setting with building of trains being done next to it all day long. Without the dragstrip we of course lost the ability to hold a drag race, so we focused on other attractions. We focused on making sure attendees would have plenty to do during the day. So we’ve got the Northwest Dyno Circuit dyno on the grounds. That’s the chassis dyno with the current record for highest hp ever recorded (3336 at the wheels), the same one used at UCC. I have already been told by several truck owners that they’ll be bringing trucks with close to (and one or two beyond) 2000 horsepower. We’ve teamed up with the local 4Wheel Parts and got an RTI ramp coming. An RTI ramp is something off road vehicles drive up to flex their suspension. They drive up until one other wheel lifts off the ground, the distance up the ramp is recorded, and then everyone else has to try and beat that record. Rollovers while rare, are entirely possible. We’ll be prepped for that. We’ve also got a massive truck show happening with hopes of a couple hundred vehicles in attendance. On top of that we’ll have training seminars, food vendors, local vendors, national parts manufacturers and more!

I enjoy putting these things together. After more than a decade doing magazine stuff, it’s a nice change of pace. And in all honesty, we’re really holding back on this first year. If I get the chance to do it again next year, look for sled pulls, car crushing and who knows what else we’ll conjure up in the winter!

See you there!!!

-Adam

Truckfest PNW

Spokane County Fairgrounds

October 1st, 2022

TIX: https://em.tixonlinenow.com/truckfestpnw/?fbclid=IwAR0EohsW77n1AlkOFeedbxxiFaQSU2HEHGsYCiSsm-3MQ_rO2WetU-RjO9k