Letter From the Editor Diesel World Kicks Off 2026

New year, new number on the spine of the Diesel World mag in your hand! You should be seeing the January 2026 label on this issue, and MAN, was 2025 a fast year! We had tons of fun getting down to the nitty-gritty with a few different platforms, along with getting some awesome builds to show our readers from all over the continental U.S. For lack of better words, WE ARE STILL KICKIN’!

2026 will be an awesome year of growth for the diesel scene, hopefully mostly in the sense of politics so we can get back to letting our diesel trucks and equipment breathe better (if you’re into weight reduction), and the fact that last year really showed us that the old days of the truck scene are coming back. There’s a mutual feeling of respect in the air, whether it be that people are just chilling out or we’re all just growing up.

We’re still going to be pushing to get Stock to Not’s 4WD form out and ready for the Sick the Mag events this year, while still delivering all the best diesel-catered content available for our readers. We appreciate each and every one of you for subscribing or finding one of these gems of a magazine on the shelf. You are single-handedly helping keep print alive, and for that we thank you.

Happy reading!