Our ’03 Jetta Gets A Clean Intake and 33 More Ponies

Well we’ve had just about all we can take of driving a bone stock, 2003 Volkswagen Jetta TDI. After 5,000 miles of parts running, traveling to events, and getting passed by everything with wheels under it, it’s time to give the little V-dub a kick in the pants this month in the form of a programmer. But before we break out the power adder, we’ve got a major house cleaning item to tackle: cleaning the intake manifold and EGR valve.

Stealing Our Thunder

Thanks to their exhaust gas recirculation system, gummed up or clogged intake manifolds are a very common problem on the ALH Jettas (’99.5-‘03)—especially on cars that are subjected to a lot of short-trip driving or extended periods of idling. This kills performance, hurts fuel economy, and takes a lot of the fun out of driving these cars. We’ve even seen engines so plugged up they couldn’t accelerate without holding the go pedal to the floor…

Dyno-Verified Tuning

Following the aforementioned housekeeping duties, we’ll be strapping the car to Scheid Diesel’s Mustang chassis dyno. Once we’ve collected a stock baseline, we’ll flash the ECU with Kerma TDI’s Q-loader programmer and re-dyno to measure our horsepower improvement. After that, it’ll be time to hit the road, log all of our trips, and see if we can beat the car’s current 48-mpg average. DW

Parts Required

Part: Part Number: Exhaust manifold to lower EGR pipe (metal) 038131547A (OEM) EGR Cooler to EGR Valve Gasket (paper) 069131547D(OEM) EGR Valve O-ring N90521604 (OEM) Victor Reinz Intake Manifold Gasket 71-28781-10 (Aftermarket) Thermostat 044121113 (OEM) Thermostat Housing 038121121 (OEM)

Mileage Log

Being that we just tuned the Jetta this month, no fuel economy data has yet been collected in the car’s current 105hp state (in fact, we haven’t even had to fill up yet). However, the first eight fill ups with the Jetta in 100 percent stock form yielded an average of 48.1-mpg. Now that the car is tuned, and because Kerma TDI’s ECU tweaks are known to provide a mileage bump, we hope to improve these numbers by 1-3 mpg. We’ll showcase this in our next installment. Stay tuned.

Date: Gallons Used: Trip: Tank Average: 4-28-16 11.235 570.1 50.7 mpg 5-11-16 5.807 255.0 43.9 mpg 5-18-16 11.344 585.6 51.6 mpg 5-20-16 11.226 553.6 49.3 mpg 6-2-16 11.459 556.5 48.5 mpg 6-24-16 9.541 448.1 46.9 mpg 7-13-16 11.410 537.8 47.1 mpg 8-3-16 10.830 486.3 44.9 mpg Overall Combined Average: 48.1 mpg

Sources:

Kerma TDI

877.537.6283

KermaTDI.com

Scheid Diesel

800.669.1934

ScheidDiesel.com