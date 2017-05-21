Bullet Proof Diesel’s Remote Mount 6.0L Power Stroke Oil Cooler

Over the last decade or so Bullet Proof Diesel in Mesa, Arizona, has become famous with making the unfortunately infamous 6.0L Power Stroke reliable again. The 6.0L was plagued with multiple issues from the word “go.” One of these problems is with the engine’s oil cooler. It’s a stacked plate heat exchanger design that uses engine coolant to also cool the engine’s oil. The coolant and oil run through multiple separate passageways that are extremely narrow and close together. It really does do a good job of keeping the oil cool, when clean. Unfortunately, due to left over sand from the casting process, excess gasket material and supplemental coolant additives among other contaminants found suspended within the cooling system, the oil cooler can clog fairly often. This will cause raised oil temperatures and reduced coolant flow to the EGR cooler which will eventually result in damage to the EGR cooler, injectors and more.

While the oil cooler is not an overly expensive part, changing it is extremely time consuming. It can be a multiple-day job. So Bullet Proof Diesel came up with yet another 6.0-liter fix and engineered a kit that would allow for the factory oil cooler to be mounted remotely, making servicing it a quick 30-45 minute job. The factory oil cooler will still function exactly as the manufacturer intended it to; it will just be mounted in an easily accessible location. The kit consists of an engine oil transfer block that mounts in the valley of the engine where the oil cooler originally lived. This block is billet machined from high quality aluminum and takes the supply and return of oil and coolant and reroutes it to the new oil cooler location, which is near the passenger side battery. It’s an impressive kit with very high-end parts. The install took roughly two days, and once done, it looked almost factory under the hood. DW

SOURCE:

Bullet Proof Diesel

888.967.6653

BulletProofDiesel.com