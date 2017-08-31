-ADVERTISEMENT-

5 Knights’ Clean And Mean 2014 Ram 2500

The crew at 5 Knights Custom Accessories out of Lubbock, Texas, has been working on custom vehicles since they were all old enough to turn a wrench. They’re all gearheads and love what they do. 5 Knights is a full service accessory shop with a collision center as well, which means they have the ability to tackle just about any job. With a humbling amount of recent success, 5 Knights decided they needed a good project truck to show off their passion for building custom trucks as well as their high skill in doing so. At the time, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show was just around the corner so 5 Knights deemed it the perfect opportunity to build something over the top and reveal it at the show in Las Vegas.

Under the hood lies a 6.7L Cummins. It’s mostly stock but benefits from a few smartly chosen mods to help wake up the already strong powerplant.

They chose a brand spanking new 2014 Ram 2500 equipped with the 6.7L Cummins Diesel powerplant. This being their first SEMA build, they weren’t about to build something haphazard. “Our vision for this build was to stay practical with lift size, but still build a well-rounded truck,” says Aaron Kennemur from 5 Knights. “We tried to find somewhat of a balance between ‘that’s badass, but I can’t use a truck like that’ and ‘that’s badass… and usable.’”

By usable, Kennemur means oil field usable. This Ram, as cleanly done as it is, is still a work truck. The crew knew that after the glamour of SEMA is over, the truck will live the rest of its days working hard in the oil fields of Texas. So a good balance between off-road-capable work truck and show truck had to be created.

Rolling stock is a set of American Force 24×12-inch Whiskey SF8s with a custom red finish, wrapped in 38-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers.

An aFe Power Intake filters clean air for the variable-vane Holset Turbo to compress into the six cylinders while a 5-inch exhaust, also from aFe Power, provides a free-flowing exit and a healthy exhaust tone.

Out back a Hornblasters 4 Trumpet air horn kit will definitely keep other drivers alert should the need arise. A G2 differential cover keeps the differential cool and lubed up.

Getting the Ram to a more suitable height was done utilizing an 8-inch kit from BDS. The kit
replaces the factory radius arm design with a four-link. The four-link allows for better suspension geometry and also reduces castor changes over bumps. This allows for better control of the truck, especially when off road. All suspension parts, including the axles, were powder coated red to match the body.

Inside, the seats were treated to diamond-stitched two-tone leather. Look close at all the plastic trim as it, as well as the steering wheel, were hydro dipped using an exotic wood grain finish. This wood finish adds a unique bit of class to the interior. It’s a touch we can’t remember seeing before in a custom truck.

Four Rigid SRQ-2s (top) are frenched into the rocker panels with AMP’s step lights below.

Fusion bumpers, color matched by 5 Kings, protect the front and rear of the truck. Up front, a Royalty Core RC1 grille replaced the stock plastic unit.

Fox Shocks were used to control wheel travel on all four corners. Notice the dual-rate coil springs. They will also aid in keeping the 7,500-plus-lb truck riding smooth no matter the terrain.

With the Ram’s altered height adding a set of AMP Research PowerSteps was a must.

The custom headlights were created by 5 Knights and are feature packed. A set of Rigid Duallys were installed along with Colorshift LED halos. The HID bi-xenon projectors also have the 5 Knights logo etched in.

Mounted on the Fusion front bumper are four Rigid
4-inch E-Series lights.

The 8-inch lift, massive 24-inch wheels wrapped in equally massive 38-inch tires, along with all the custom paint and powder coat, really set this truck apart from the crowd. It’s going to be one of the nicest trucks working the Texas oil fields, we’re sure.  DW

Build Sheet
2014 Ram 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Short Bed

Engine:
6.7L Cummins
aFe cold air intake
aFe 5-inch aluminized exhaust
Transmission: Stock 68RFE
Suspension: BDS 8-inch Lift Kit (powder coated to match truck)
Fox shocks
aFe differential covers
Wheels: 24×12 American Force Whiskey SF8s (custom color matched)
Tires: 38×13.50 Nitto Trail Grapplers
Exterior:
Fusion bumpers front and rear (painted to match)
Royalty Core RC2 grille
Lund fender flares
Custom paint by 5 Knights
Ameraguard spray-on bedliner
Lighting:
Four 4-inch Rigid E-Series LEDs
Four Rigid SRQ-2 LEDs
One 54-inch Rigid RDS LED bar
Six-pod Rocklight Kit
Headlights: (Fabricated by 5 Knights)
5 Knights logo-etched HID bi-xenon projectors
Colorshift LED halos
Custom paint
Two Rigid D2 Duallys inside
Taillights: Recon smoked LED
Miscellaneous:
AMP Research PowerSteps
Diamond-stitch pleat two-tone leather seats
Hydro-dipped wood grain interior trim
JL Audio speakers and amplifiers

