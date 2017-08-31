5 Knights’ Clean And Mean 2014 Ram 2500
The crew at 5 Knights Custom Accessories out of Lubbock, Texas, has been working on custom vehicles since they were all old enough to turn a wrench. They’re all gearheads and love what they do. 5 Knights is a full service accessory shop with a collision center as well, which means they have the ability to tackle just about any job. With a humbling amount of recent success, 5 Knights decided they needed a good project truck to show off their passion for building custom trucks as well as their high skill in doing so. At the time, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show was just around the corner so 5 Knights deemed it the perfect opportunity to build something over the top and reveal it at the show in Las Vegas.
They chose a brand spanking new 2014 Ram 2500 equipped with the 6.7L Cummins Diesel powerplant. This being their first SEMA build, they weren’t about to build something haphazard. “Our vision for this build was to stay practical with lift size, but still build a well-rounded truck,” says Aaron Kennemur from 5 Knights. “We tried to find somewhat of a balance between ‘that’s badass, but I can’t use a truck like that’ and ‘that’s badass… and usable.’”
By usable, Kennemur means oil field usable. This Ram, as cleanly done as it is, is still a work truck. The crew knew that after the glamour of SEMA is over, the truck will live the rest of its days working hard in the oil fields of Texas. So a good balance between off-road-capable work truck and show truck had to be created.
The 8-inch lift, massive 24-inch wheels wrapped in equally massive 38-inch tires, along with all the custom paint and powder coat, really set this truck apart from the crowd. It’s going to be one of the nicest trucks working the Texas oil fields, we’re sure. DW
Build Sheet
2014 Ram 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Short Bed
Engine:
6.7L Cummins
aFe cold air intake
aFe 5-inch aluminized exhaust
Transmission: Stock 68RFE
Suspension: BDS 8-inch Lift Kit (powder coated to match truck)
Fox shocks
aFe differential covers
Wheels: 24×12 American Force Whiskey SF8s (custom color matched)
Tires: 38×13.50 Nitto Trail Grapplers
Exterior:
Fusion bumpers front and rear (painted to match)
Royalty Core RC2 grille
Lund fender flares
Custom paint by 5 Knights
Ameraguard spray-on bedliner
Lighting:
Four 4-inch Rigid E-Series LEDs
Four Rigid SRQ-2 LEDs
One 54-inch Rigid RDS LED bar
Six-pod Rocklight Kit
Headlights: (Fabricated by 5 Knights)
5 Knights logo-etched HID bi-xenon projectors
Colorshift LED halos
Custom paint
Two Rigid D2 Duallys inside
Taillights: Recon smoked LED
Miscellaneous:
AMP Research PowerSteps
Diamond-stitch pleat two-tone leather seats
Hydro-dipped wood grain interior trim
JL Audio speakers and amplifiers
SOURCE
5 Knights Custom Accessories
806-855-4081
www.KnightsAccessories.com