5 Knights’ Clean And Mean 2014 Ram 2500

The crew at 5 Knights Custom Accessories out of Lubbock, Texas, has been working on custom vehicles since they were all old enough to turn a wrench. They’re all gearheads and love what they do. 5 Knights is a full service accessory shop with a collision center as well, which means they have the ability to tackle just about any job. With a humbling amount of recent success, 5 Knights decided they needed a good project truck to show off their passion for building custom trucks as well as their high skill in doing so. At the time, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show was just around the corner so 5 Knights deemed it the perfect opportunity to build something over the top and reveal it at the show in Las Vegas.

They chose a brand spanking new 2014 Ram 2500 equipped with the 6.7L Cummins Diesel powerplant. This being their first SEMA build, they weren’t about to build something haphazard. “Our vision for this build was to stay practical with lift size, but still build a well-rounded truck,” says Aaron Kennemur from 5 Knights. “We tried to find somewhat of a balance between ‘that’s badass, but I can’t use a truck like that’ and ‘that’s badass… and usable.’”

By usable, Kennemur means oil field usable. This Ram, as cleanly done as it is, is still a work truck. The crew knew that after the glamour of SEMA is over, the truck will live the rest of its days working hard in the oil fields of Texas. So a good balance between off-road-capable work truck and show truck had to be created.

The 8-inch lift, massive 24-inch wheels wrapped in equally massive 38-inch tires, along with all the custom paint and powder coat, really set this truck apart from the crowd. It’s going to be one of the nicest trucks working the Texas oil fields, we’re sure. DW

Build Sheet

2014 Ram 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Short Bed

Engine:

6.7L Cummins

aFe cold air intake

aFe 5-inch aluminized exhaust

Transmission: Stock 68RFE

Suspension: BDS 8-inch Lift Kit (powder coated to match truck)

Fox shocks

aFe differential covers

Wheels: 24×12 American Force Whiskey SF8s (custom color matched)

Tires: 38×13.50 Nitto Trail Grapplers

Exterior:

Fusion bumpers front and rear (painted to match)

Royalty Core RC2 grille

Lund fender flares

Custom paint by 5 Knights

Ameraguard spray-on bedliner

Lighting:

Four 4-inch Rigid E-Series LEDs

Four Rigid SRQ-2 LEDs

One 54-inch Rigid RDS LED bar

Six-pod Rocklight Kit

Headlights: (Fabricated by 5 Knights)

5 Knights logo-etched HID bi-xenon projectors

Colorshift LED halos

Custom paint

Two Rigid D2 Duallys inside

Taillights: Recon smoked LED

Miscellaneous:

AMP Research PowerSteps

Diamond-stitch pleat two-tone leather seats

Hydro-dipped wood grain interior trim

JL Audio speakers and amplifiers

5 Knights Custom Accessories

806-855-4081

www.KnightsAccessories.com