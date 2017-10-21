West Coast Diesels Hit The Rollers

It’s one of the most basic questions in hot rodding: “How much power does she make?” To answer that age-old question, Miller Performance Diesel hosted a dyno day at their shop in Oroville, California. With a Dynojet 224 from Thunderhill Raceway on hand to measure the goods, diesels of all years and makes showed up to make some power. There were Dodges, Chevys, and even a 2015 Ford showed up to see what kind of power it could put down.

There were also raffles and prizes, and a free tune from Hardway Performance for the lowest horsepower Duramax and Cummins trucks—which one contestant went to hilarious levels to win. The event was full of surprises (a 6.0L Ford in second place). The MPD Dyno Day was an awesome time, and it’s an event that we expect to get even bigger for next year. DW