Tech Q&A (needs image)

I started my 1995 Ram 2500 the other day after it had sat for a few weeks while we were on vacation. The engine started right up and ran smooth for less than a minute. Then the idle got rough and it stalled. When I attempted to restart it, it cranked and cranked—usually it hits right away. When it did start, there was a lot of white smoke and the idle was very rough. Eventually, the engine settled down and I drove it for more than 60 miles without any issue. However, the next morning, after starting smoothly, the white smoke and rough idle started again, but settled down after a few minutes.

A friend said it could be air in the fuel system, but why would it settle down and run fine if there was air in the fuel lines? Also, how would it get in the lines? I don’t see any fuel leaks and the power seems okay when the smoking stops and the engine smoothes out.

The first step for any diesel engine running problem is to verify that there’s adequate clean diesel fuel in the tank and that the fuel filter is clean. You’d be surprised by just how many engine running problems can be traced to one of these simple causes.

Next, air in the fuel supply is a frequently mentioned cause of the symptoms like you’re reporting here. Kits are available that allow you to bypass the two most likely sources of fuel system air leaks in your Dodge Cummins 12-valve: the fuel heater and the related flex line. Do an Internet search for the keyword term “LarryB’s Part# BPF1.” You can also check the injector return fittings to make sure the fittings are tight and leak-free. I’d also check the various fittings on the fuel filter housing. There are other reasons why your truck’s fuel system could be suffering from air entry, which can cause white smoke and a rough idle. The easy and inexpensive repairs should always be eliminated before suspecting something more significant or costly.

Diesel fuel injection systems are designed to deal with some amount of air, and the engine will run normally once the air has worked itself out. However, the root problem may not have been resolved, which allows for a repeat of the hard starting and white smoke to return all over again when conditions allow for it. A regulated shop air compressor can be used to pressurize the fuel tank with no more than 5 to 10-psi. If there’s an air leak somewhere in the fuel supply system, you’ll likely see fuel oozing out at the leak site after a few minutes of being pressurized by the shop compressor. Simply wrap the air hose with an oily shop rag, and then twist it into the fuel tank filler pipe.

Because the engine will run normally once the air has worked its way through the fuel injection system, I wouldn’t necessarily suspect a worn-out fuel injection pump or other mechanical failure. But there are exceptions.

The Bosch P7100 fuel injection pump incorporates an overflow valve to control internal fuel pressure. This relatively inexpensive valve is considered to be a wear item on the P7100. A fuel shop could perform a fuel pressure test to verify its operation.

Good luck, and let us know what develops as you eliminate the possibilities mentioned here.

New to Me Ford 7.3L

I’m considering purchasing a 1995 Ford F-250 with the 7.3L Power Stroke diesel. My neighbor has had the truck since new, and it was used primarily to tow his travel trailer. He and the family don’t use it much any more and he’s offered the truck to me at a great price. However, I’ve heard that the 7.3L has a lot of problems. My neighbor has had very little problems with his and had regular maintenance since it was new. The truck has fewer than 150K on it, and I need to know what I should look out for.

The Navistar-produced 7.3L Power Stroke made Ford the #1 best-selling diesel pickup maker throughout the 1990s. The 7.3L is a great diesel engine. The Internet is wonderful source of information, but much has to be taken in context to be of any use. It’s far more likely people with a problem truck will post something on the net than those owners who go about their lives without a problem. It’s just human nature.

A local business near me operated a fleet of a half dozen Ford Power Stroke diesel pickups throughout the 1990s, and used them both as service vehicles and to deliver product all around the Northwest. Millions of miles were accumulated on that fleet. The reliability was astounding, with most achieving more than 300,000 miles on their odometers before any serious engine service was required.

To ease your anxiety over this purchase, you should locate a good diesel shop near you that’s equipped to evaluate this truck—a hundred bucks in shop time could be money well spent. The HEUI (hydraulic electronic unit injector) fuel injection system Ford used on the 7.3L was manufactured by Caterpillar and was proven reliable. Though not as expensive to replace as the current diesel fuel injection systems, the cost of a full HEUI replacement will surprise you, though I’d not expect it until the engine accumulates a lot more miles. Good luck with your “new” truck, should you decide to buy it.

6.5L Diesel Rebuilding Questions

I just have a couple of quick questions. I popped the head gasket on my 1995 6.5 K1500. The heads were cracked between a couple of seats so I rolled the dice on the pressure test and they checked out okay. While at the machine shop they also milled .005 of an inch of both heads to true them up. Nothing out of the ordinary based on my experience until I start looking up torque specs, etc. on “Mitchell on Demand,” and I see a footnote that tells you not to machine the heads or the block deck. I believe I also read somewhere, maybe on your info page, not to mill the heads with the pre-combustion chambers in place. I asked the machine shop about this and they told me they have cutters to properly do them with the pre chambers in place. What’s your take on cylinder head machining? I don’t doubt the machine shop’s ability because they’re a reputable long-standing shop. I’m more curious about the Mitchell info and why it’s there.

These cylinder head decks actually can be and have been machined. The last 6.5 diesel I rebuilt used heads that had .005-inch taken off one head and .007-inch off the other. The machine shop told me they also removed an equivalent amount from the valve stems to compensate for decking the heads, which moved the valve rocker arms closer to the camshaft. This engine ran another 250,000 miles up to the time we sold the truck. An alternative to any valve stem adjustments would be to shim the valve rocker assemblies by an amount equal to that taken off the head decks.

Cylinder block decks can be and have been decked, but doing so requires thicker head gaskets to compensate if more than a few thousandths are removed. Like your Mitchell information, GM also indicates in its service literature that the head decks and block decks are not resurface-able. But, we know differently.

The small cracks between the valves are somewhat common. There’s a simple repair for these cracks that involves milling the coolant passage that passes between the valve runners and then inserting a valve guide liner to seal any possible cracks that reach the coolant passage. It costs about $80 per hole to perform this repair, and any engine shop equipped to install valve guide liners can do it. It works well, and I recommend you have this done. Good luck.

Tuning for MPG

Hello, I have a 2004 2500HD diesel Duramax that I bought used a short while ago. After a couple months had passed I installed a Superchips FlashPaq tuner, which increased my fuel mileage about 3 mpg. Now, I would like to take the next step toward better fuel economy that would help even more. So, should I do the cold air intake and muffler system, or are there other areas of modification that I should consider? Also, which cold air intake and exhaust systems do you recommend?

A cold air intake and a performance-oriented free-flowing exhaust system will each make an incremental improvement in fuel economy, but it’s not likely to equal what you saw with the Superchips tuner. I recommend spending some time looking at each manufacturer’s cold air intake to determine whether their product does the right thing—namely, actually bring in colder outside air into the air intake. Allowing warmer under-hood air to enter the air filter is counterproductive to performance. The Banks Ram Air Intake System with the optional ram super scoop peaks my interest.

There is a range of other powertrain management and truck setup ideas that cost you nothing, but will help at least as well as many products out there advertised to improve fuel economy. For example:

1- Run the engine at ~1,800 rpm and do not exceed 65 mph.

2- Inflate your truck’s tires to near their maximum rated pressure as indicated on the sidewalls.

3- Drive as though the “Low Fuel” warning lamp is lit, and you still have 50 miles to go before reaching the next fuel station.

Good luck.

Pick of The Litter

Hi, my name is Frank. I’m considering buying a used truck equipped with the Duramax 6600, in particular a 1-ton dually. When considering used trucks, is the 2009-2010 LMM better or about the same when compared to the 2006 LBZ? How many miles can you expect from the engines?

From a mechanical standpoint, I believe the LMM is practically the same as the LBZ except for the additional emissions components. Perhaps the biggest difference is the body style change that occurred in the mid-2007 model year. Having fewer emissions components does make the LBZ slightly more attractive, though the new sheet metal used for the 2007.5 model year and newer makes up for it. Good luck.

Conversion Conversation

My name is Rob Campbell and I have enjoyed reading the diesel magazines through the years, but I’ve always driven gas rigs so, while cool, diesel was a little irrelevant to me.

I currently reside in Anchorage, Alaska, but have located a 1987 Chevrolet 1-ton crew cab with all the power goodies, including air conditioning and tilt steering wheel in Great Falls, Montana, my hometown. I know Autoworld in Great Falls does turnkey conversions using the Cummins six, but I’m wondering if you know of someone who could do a turnkey for a Duramax, and offer an approximate cost. I’m open to a used engine/tranny and am also open to an Allison or a manual transmission. Economy and driving range are more important to me than max power as age tends to slow me down! Any suggestions would be appreciated.

What a conversion costs depends on how much you pay for a “package,” as well as how complete it is. You could do this for $7,500 total if you bought right and if you do nearly all of the work yourself. The engine sources listed above should be able to help you buy right. However, do your best to buy a complete insurance salvage truck that contains nearly everything you’ll need for the conversion. This is the both the best and least expensive way forward to complete a conversion.

The frame rails used in the 1970s/1980s trucks are more narrow than the newer rigs. This can produce some clearance issues in the area of the exhaust manifold(s) and turbo downpipe. This problem can be overcome though, because there are several 1970s/1980s trucks running a Duramax/Allison (or 4L80-E automatic).

I haven’t heard of a Duramax conversion business doing this for the 1990s or earlier trucks. If I were to make a recommendation, it would be to not do it unless you’re willing to do a majority of the work yourself. The labor could make the cost too high to make it practical for many truck owners. Keep us posted.

Knock Knock

Hi. Every so often at idle or driving at a slow speed I have a knocking noise along with a slight miss when stopped in gear. To try and stop this I accelerate hard and the problem goes away for a day or so. Could this be a dirty injector? I have started using Diesel Kleen for the last three tanks but have not noticed much of a difference. So a buddy (old school mechanic) said to add some ATF or even some regular gasoline next time and that that would help clean the injectors. This problem started when the truck, a 2008 Duramax, was under warranty but since it never tripped a code the dealer said they could do nothing. The truck now has 51,000 miles on it. What do you suggest?

The engine and fuel injection system is covered for five years from the moment the truck first went into service (sold at a dealership) or the truck accumulates 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. To help preserve the factory warranty, don’t use any fuel treatment not approved by GM. The presence of gasoline, for example, could produce a warranty denial.

With an out of warranty truck, you’re free to use any diesel fuel treatment you wish. However there are products that you definitely want to avoid—like gasoline, alcohol, benzene, acetone and more. Products like ATF and motor oil can result in plugging a catalytic converter. Stay with any of the currently available commercial diesel fuel treatments.

Your problem sounds like a bad injector, one that’s allowing fuel into a cylinder when it shouldn’t. This sort of problem can result in a ruined piston, so I’d not wait to visit the dealership where a dealer tech could look at the injector balance rates to identify a poorly performing injector.

The Science of Fuel Economy

Have you done or considered doing an article on specific upgrades or installs for MPG gains? There isn’t a website or magazine that I’ve found that has put together a combination that specifically addresses it and then backed it up with testing.

What you’re proposing would make for an interesting article, but it’s not too workable, for a variety of reasons. For one, to provide statistical accuracy, each modification would need to be performed separately, and then enough miles and gallons run through the vehicle to prove/disprove the modification. Secondarily, most individual modifications only produce a small gain in fuel economy, which makes it even harder to duplicate. Results must be repeatable to be valid. Third, a statistical gain or loss would primarily reflect only that truck and testing method. Varying the engine rpm, load, elevation, or driving style would produce an increasing variability and loss of relevancy. What you wind up with is a lot of work that means little.

We did a more scientific fuel consumption test a few years ago, where we ran a 6.5L V-8 diesel on an engine dyno, and measured fuel consumption using a calibrated test set that accurately displayed real-time fuel consumption. We ran that engine at several different rpm and load settings over the course of an afternoon. In the end, we learned that the best fuel economy appeared at about 1,800 rpm regardless of load or power setting. I then compared our data to that published by the SAE for a variety of different light truck diesel engines. Whether our data or theirs, in virtually all cases, 1,800 rpm +/- appeared time and time again as the best engine speed for best fuel economy. As a result, whether someone is driving a VW TDI Jetta, GM TDI Cruze, Dodge Cummins, Ford Power Stroke or GM Duramax, I recommend 1,800 rpm as the target engine speed for best fuel economy. Thanks for writing.

Just Power and Fuel Economy

I have enjoyed your magazine very much and intend to become a regular. I’m the proud owner of a 2005 GMC 2500 with a Duramax engine and Allison transmission, and have been very happy with everything this vehicle has to offer. However, I have not been happy with the astronomical cost of diesel fuel. I would like to know what you would recommend to help my truck achieve the highest performance with improved fuel economy. Do you recommend just a cold air intake or that plus an exhaust change (I live in California), along with a chip, etc…

My vehicle has 68,000 miles on it, and is still under an aftermarket warranty I purchased that extends to 100,000 miles. I would very much like to do something to help the truck even if it brings my warranty into question. If you wouldn’t mind donating some of your time and advise me of the best actions and products you would implement on your own vehicle, I would greatly appreciate it.

Congratulations on your new-to-you truck. What follows are a handful of standard tried and true suggestions that have proven to improve power and fuel economy.

A stock truck will generally produce better fuel economy than a truck that has larger tires or added accessory equipment, like winch bumpers, lifts, large tires/wheels, etc. Rolling resistance, overall truck weight and wind resistance usually head the list of why a stock truck sometimes delivers better fuel economy.

No matter what size tires are currently on your truck, run your front tires at their maximum rated pressure, as listed on the sidewalls, and run your rear tires at a pressure that produces a sidewall bulge equal to the front. These trucks have a weight bias toward the front, so you’ll likely wind up with 10-20 lbs. less air in the rear tires to get a matching tire sidewall bulge.

A programmer, module or program that adds about 40 horsepower usually improves fuel economy by 1/2 to 2 mpg, depending on whether you’re towing or running unloaded. Having a little extra power will allow the engine/transmission to remain in overdrive more of the time, and not downshift on slight grades in hilly terrain. And, having a little more power usually allows the truck to tow up grades one gear higher, which reduces engine speed and fuel consumption.

If you want to add a product right now in your quest for better fuel economy, a performance 4-in. exhaust system is always the best first addition. Good luck. DW

