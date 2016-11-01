Tech Q&A (needs image)

By Jim Bigley

Stalling Power Stroke

My 2000 7.3L Power Stroke has begun intermittently stalling. I’ve been driving this truck for a couple of years now. I love it, and it’s never been a problem until now. This stalling problem seems to occur more often when it’s hot outside. It’s not throwing any codes. What could be causing the issue?

Thanks,

Dustin Mallory

Via Email

For some time now, 7.3L Power Stroke owners have focused on the CPS (cam position sensor) as a cause of stalling or not starting. The CPS can fail in ways that might not produce a trouble code.

Ford lists two different part numbers for the CPS, depending on model year range. However, the two are interchangeable with the only apparent difference being a different alloy used in the electrical pins. Some contend that matching the alloy of the connector pins with that of the sensor improves long-term electrical reliability, but those who have used both say there haven’t been any long-term problems when mixing pin alloys.

International refers to the CPS as a “transmitter,” and lists part number 1825899C93 for about $100, and Ford part number F7TZ-12K073-A sells for about $200. Obviously, the lower-priced International part has the greater appeal.

The CPS is located on the front of the engine above and slightly toward the driver’s side of the crankshaft harmonic damper, and is best accessed from beneath the truck. Once your stalling problem has been resolved, I’d recommend buying a spare CPS to carry with you while traveling outside your home area.

By Any Other Name

I’ve been driving a diesel pickup for about five years now, and have seen different names for the intercooler. What does my 2006 Dodge have?

Thanks,

Ken Wallace

Via Email

There are at least three terms that I’ve seen used for the air/air cooler that cools the turbo-boosted air. The turbocharger experts at Garrett have offered the following definitions.

Charge Air Cooler: The term CAC applies to a cooler located between the turbocharger and the diesel engine’s intake system. This is what a diesel pickup has.

Aftercooler: This term applies to a cooler placed inline “after” an air compressor. Compressing air generates heat, and an aftercooler reduces that heat.

Intercooler: This term applies to a cooler placed between a turbocharger or supercharger and the intake system on a gasoline engine. (Also, on the aircraft side, it’s a charge air cooler placed between two turbochargers.)

So, to be technically correct, your Dodge (and all 1999 or newer Ford Power Stroke and GM Duramax diesel-equipped trucks) has a charge air cooler. Right or wrong, most diesel pickup owners call it an intercooler. I’m okay with that. Thanks for your letter.

Ford 6.7L into A GM Truck?

I’ve read several articles that discussed a Cummins engine swap into a GM truck. What about a Ford 6.7L diesel into a GM? What’s involved for such a swap?

Thanks,

George Marshall

Via Email

Just about any sort of swap is possible—with enough ingenuity, time and, of course, money. There have been quite a few Cummins conversions made to fit both Ford and Chevy trucks, but I haven’t heard of any GM trucks running a Ford 6.7L diesel engine. If you’re after more power, it would be somewhat easier to swap a Duramax into an older GM truck due to the commonalities in engineering and wiring standards.

Getting a Ford 6.7L into a GM truck would require fabricating new motor mounts and possibly a new oil pan/crankcase, as well as acquiring a complete electronics/wiring harness package matching both the engine and the Ford automatic transmission.

For most people, the best advice would be to buy a truck already equipped with your chosen engine and drivetrain. However, if your goal is a truly unique project for a show or custom truck, completing a difficult project like you propose can be rewarding. The goal should be to produce a safe conversion that functions and appears as though it came that way from the factory. Keep us posted if you decide to go for it.

Pickin’ Up Good Vibrations – Not

I have a 2005 Dodge 2500 six-speed 4×4 with the 610 Cummins and 11.5 rear axle. The clutch has developed a high-pitch vibration that can be felt through the pedal as I release it during a shift. The vibration only occurs at or above 2,000 rpm and only as the pedal is partially depressed, but stops as soon as the pedal is fully depressed.

The original clutch was replaced recently due to a vibration at idle and a rattling noise when the engine was shut off with the clutch disengaged. The new clutch was fine for the first 500 miles, and then the new vibration started. The dealer told me that some trucks do that and not to worry. They did say that they would change the clutch again if the problem continued.

Do you agree with the dealer or should I have the clutch changed again? Do you know what’s different about the new style clutches that would cause the vibration?

Russ Crawford

Via Email

A variety of clutch-related components can contribute to a vibration felt in the clutch pedal. Usually, a thorough clutch system service will involve resurfacing the flywheel and replacing the pressure plate, clutch plate, throw-out bearing and pilot bearing. I suspect one or more of these components may not have been replaced or resurfaced during the last service. Ask the dealer to resurface the flywheel and replace the other components mentioned here. I’d also ask that they inspect the input shaft bearing on your truck’s transmission. Keep us posted on your progress. Good luck.

Engine ID

I’m in hope that you can help me with the origins of an engine. I have purchased a used GM 6.5L turbo to replace the 6.2L installed in the 1984 Toyota FJ60 Land Cruiser I use to run around Western Australia.

I’ve been wanting to source some spare parts for the engine but am not entirely sure of the original vehicle that it came from. This has made purchasing parts such as a belt tensioner, thermostat housing or an air conditioning compressor a lot harder.

The markings on the turbo ID plate are unreadable so I am not sure if it’s a GM-6 or GM-8 etc. The following are numbers that I have lifted from the block.

Casting number: 12552929 and CO85

Batch number from the top left-hand side: 5YZF0331

Engine number from the front right-hand side: CSE198787

Any help or information that you can give me would be much appreciated.

Thank you,

Blake Whitcomb

Via Email

The 6.5 serpentine belt accessory drive system can be one of two designs, depending on what model year vehicle the engine and accessories were installed in. The 1992-95 serpentine system put the alternator on the U.S. driver’s side of the engine (your passenger side). The 1996-99 systems put the alternator on the U.S. passenger side. The A/C compressor was located on the opposite side in each case.

So, if you need to replace the belt tensioner, simply order one for the 1995 model if you have the earlier belt system or a 1998 if you have the newer version.

The “C085” is a date code, indicating the cylinder block was cast on March 8, 1995, and is a non-piston oil spray block, which is a good thing for the GM-produced engines. A block cast in 1995 could have been installed in a 1996 model year truck, so the block cast date doesn’t necessarily indicate the model year.

The “batch” and “engine” numbers were used for internal tracking and cataloging, and aren’t too important from an owner’s perspective. Western Australia is an interesting place. Thanks for contacting us. DW

(No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet)