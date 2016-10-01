Tech Q&A (needs image)

By Jim Bigley

Excessive Exhaust Temperature?

Could you tell me what I should expect to see for a high exhaust temperature on a 2008 LMM Duramax?

Thank you,

Christine Phillips

Via Email

Thanks for writing, Christine. When measured in the exhaust manifold, a typical exhaust temperature in a factory stock GM Duramax-equipped truck (or a Ford or a Dodge, for that matter) could reach 1,400 F or a little higher when worked hard on a long steep grade.

Exhaust temperature is very rarely mentioned in the literature provided to consumers by the truck manufacturers. The powertrain programming is designed to manage the engine in ways that prevent excessive exhaust temperatures.

Most current diesels are equipped with turbochargers that do well at low to mid engine speeds. A fast-acting turbo reduces smoke and provides a better throttle response than a larger turbocharger. Turbochargers can be too restrictive at high engine speeds, but powertrain programming tends to help protect the truck. So, with a factory turbocharger, cooler exhaust temperatures come when pulling grades at about around 2,400 rpm. Higher engine speeds usually produce higher exhaust temperatures.

If the truck, engine and programming are all unmodified, the exhaust temperatures should remain within designed specifications. Not to worry.

Diesel Engine Break-In

Do you know whether there’s an official “break-in” period for the new Chevy Duramax diesel? For example, should you drive it a certain number of miles before you would tow a fifth-wheel trailer with it? And, how often should the fuel filter be changed?

Dan Collins

Via Email

Dan, welcome to the Diesel World! First, always adhere to the recommendations included in your new truck owner’s manual. That’s the safest way forward. With that said, GM’s basic break-in recommendation includes driving at 55 mph or less while varying vehicle speed and engine rpm during the first 500 miles (or 805 km). I tend to break-in a new engine by driving easy for the first few hundred miles, and not use the truck to tow heavy trailers until the odometer reaches 1,000 miles. But I realize not everyone can wait, and those who can’t shouldn’t feel too badly. These new trucks require a lot less in the way of break-in than those from decades past. I also recommend changing the engine oil and oil filter within the first few hundred miles, or certainly less than 1000 miles. This will remove any manufacturing debris and the early wear particles that may have accumulated in the original factory oil.

The past three new diesel engines I’ve broken-in were all treated this way, and all became excellent engines (very low oil consumption, excellent fuel economy and power). The engine oil drain interval listed in your owner’s manual is now 7,500 miles, but drain intervals can depend on how the truck is used. If towing heavy, I’d reduce the oil drain interval to no more 5K depending on how quickly the oil darkens with soot. Opaque black oil should be changed. If you can read/see the dipstick through the oil film, it’s fine.

The AAM 1150 rear differential as used by both GM and Dodge is perhaps the most important truck component to consider during break-in. The factory synthetic 75W-90 lube installed in the rear diff can be changed after about 500 towing miles or 10,000 light-duty driving miles (non-towing). You may find some amount of metal particles and maybe even metal flakes stuck to the drain plug magnet at the time of service. I’m told this is normal, and I found an alarming amount of metal on my truck’s rear differential drain plug when it was first serviced. There have been no problems since.

Your diesel fuel filter should be changed about every 10,000 to 15,000 miles or at least annually, but a lot depends on the quality of the fuel you buy. GM’s recommended fuel filter replacement interval is now 15,000 miles. You must change the fuel filter at least every 15,000 miles to maintain the factory warranty on the engine and fuel system. I encourage you to learn how to change the fuel filter, and carry a spare with you on any road trip. Try to avoid the smaller mom-and-pop fuel stations located off the beaten path. They tend to have a slower turnover in their diesel fuel supplies, which could allow water and algae to collect in the fuel. Instead, buy your #2 diesel fuel from the higher volume fuel stations on or nearer to the main routes.

Why Is My Truck Overheating?

I have a 2007 2500HD 6.6L Duramax LMM that sometimes kicks out the coolant and then overheats. I’ve changed the thermostats, but the truck still same problem. The other day I topped off coolant and drove the truck hard for 20 miles and could not get it to overheat. The next morning I drove my son to school and then another seven miles into town. During that drive, it spit out coolant and overheated. I need some help. Thanks in advance.

Mike Shabal

Via Email

Mike, we’re sorry you’re having a problem. It’s pretty hard to overheat a Duramax unless the truck is worked really hard during the hottest part of summer. Casual driving while unloaded just won’t do it unless there’s a coolant loss.

First, establish that there isn’t a coolant leak. The water pump seal is the most likely suspect. It produces an orange crusty residue beneath the neck of the water pump. Once you’ve eliminated a leaky water pump, carefully examine the external surfaces of the engine and all coolant hoses for signs of a coolant leak. Like a leaky water pump seal, a slow leak at a gasket or hose fitting will produce a crusty orange residue at the leak site.

Next, you’ll need to eliminate the possibility of a head gasket failure that produces symptoms like what you’re reporting. A cylinder compression and leak-down test could help prove (or disprove) this theory. Excessive cooling system pressure usually forces coolant out of the coolant surge tank overflow. Look at the right front fender liner beneath the coolant surge tank for signs of coolant. Let us know how it goes.

Gassed

I own a new GMC Duramax with just 33,000 miles on the odometer. Last night my designated driver pumped gasoline in my truck. The fuel gauge was in the red, and 20 gallons of unleaded gas was pumped into the tank. The engine quit after driving about 10 miles up a mountain road. How much long-term damage might this have caused? Could this void my extended warranty?

Jay Wilson

Via the Internet

Jay, if you’re worried about engine damage, you can pull a couple of the glow plugs, looking for evidence of heat damaged tips—like blisters or fractures. If the glow plug tips appear undamaged, it’s unlikely the engine was harmed. How hard the engine was worked with the gas mixture could play a part in what if any damage might have occurred. The percentage of gas in the fuel mix also plays a role. A 100 percent gas mix probably wouldn’t allow the engine to run at all, but a few percentiles apparently could contribute to high combustion temps. I recommend draining the fuel tank, fuel lines and fuel filter, and then fill the tank with fresh diesel. This is not a “warrantable defect.” You’ll be on your own for any repairs if either the dealership or an independent warranty provider takes a hard line. Good luck.

Warranty Denial Due to Bad Fuel?

I just bought a new diesel truck and just wish I hadn’t waited so long. However, I do have one question. Is it true that bad fuel will cause the fuel injectors to fail, and that the cost to repair is not covered under the new vehicle warranty? Thank you for your reply.

Robert New

Via the Internet

Robert, whether GM, Ford or Dodge, the warranty can be voided if the dealership determines that a fuel system related failure was caused by owner negligence or modification, such as not changing the fuel filter on schedule or installing aftermarket programming or other parts that increase power.

Vehicle manufacturers have almost no control over the quality of fuel an owner might buy, or know how diligent he might be with fuel filter maintenance. However, dealers rarely void a fuel system warranty due to fuel contamination (except gasoline). Both GM and your local dealer know we live in the real world that can produce a range of fuel quality problems. I’ve only heard of a couple instances of fuel injection system warranty denial in the past 10 years due to fuel quality problems. In those cases, I wonder if the owner’s personality didn’t play a part. Good luck with your new truck. DW

(1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)

votes, average:out of 5)