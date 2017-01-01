Tech Q&A (needs image)

By Jim Bigley

When the Worst Happens

I bought a used truck for use as a work vehicle last year, but because of a recent breakdown there has been no work for my truck now for almost two months. In addition to the monthly truck payments, I’ve spent $2,100 at one dealership who misdiagnosed the problem, after paying an $1,100 towing bill to get it to them. I’ve been quoted up to $22,000 to replace the engine and turbocharger, which would add a couple more years of truck payments. I would welcome anything you could do to help soften the blow that this breakdown has caused. Anything you can do to help will be appreciated.

Thank you,

Glenn

Via Email

Glenn, we’re sorry to hear about your truck’s problem. As you’ve learned, used and out of warranty trucks can be expensive to repair if anything serious happens. Luckily, the engine, transmissions and drivetrains are tough and can last for hundreds of thousands of miles with just routine care. However, when something does break, repair costs can be breathtaking in what it costs to get the truck back on the road.

More than a million of these trucks have been produced, which means lots of parts are finding their way into salvage centers. Used or like-new take-out engines are available for considerably less money than what you mentioned for a new engine replacement. Contact the following for a replacement engine on the salvage market.

Schram Auto Parts

Waterford, MI

800.462.9292

Mason, MI

800.292.1032

SchramAuto.com

Stricker Auto Parts

Batavia, OH

800.582.5405

StrickerBros.com

G&R Auto Parts

Oklahoma City, OK

800.678.3377

GandRAutoParts.com

Nordstrom’s Automotive, Inc.

Garretson, SD

800.272.0083

NordstromsAuto.com

Spalding Auto Parts

Spokane, WA

800.366.2070

SpauldingAutoParts.com

Visit the following for new replacement engines:

BanksPower.com

PeninsularDiesel.com

Even though the cost of repair seems steep, your truck would likely be worth more as a running/driving example than it would hanging on the back of a tow truck. Write again if you need anything more specific. Good luck.

Manual Trans Trouble

I have a 1992 W250 Dodge Cummins-powered truck. My problem is that the Getrag manual transmission has been acting up for a while, and now it’s truly broken. My truck sits in the driveway now, stuck in gear, although the shifter moves, the gear selection remains the same. I assume that the transmission needs to come out. If I have to have this done, I would rather upgrade to an NV4500 or one of the new six-speed manuals. How practical is an upgrade to the NV4500 and will one of the newer six-speeds fit?

Gordon Reeder

Torrance, CA

The Getrag five-speed was the original manual transmission used in the first-gen 1988-1993 Dodge trucks that were equipped with the Cummins diesel engine option. The first-gen Cummins were mildly tuned, which allowed the somewhat problematic Getrag to survive for a long, long time behind the Cummins.

If a worn shifter is all your transmission is suffering from, repair could very well be the most cost-effective way forward. Gen II trucks used the more durable NV4500 five-speed manual. Swapping is fairly straightforward. The NV4500 is a larger and heavier-duty transmission. Its popularity has ensured a ready availability and competitive pricing. However, there are more parts needed than just a new transmission, these will add up and can be harder to find. Unless you really want to upgrade, repairing your Getrag transmission will likely be both easier and less expensive.

Visit High-Impact.net/Transmission_and_Gear/NV4500_Dodge5.9Diesel_Getrag.htm

Complete conversion kits are available for something less than $2400, which includes:

Dodge HD NV4500 4WD transmission

Dodge Getrag to NV4500 conversion bellhousing kit (Fits stock clutch components: slave cylinder, release arm and throw-out bearing)

Transmission/Crossmember mount

Syntorque lubricant – 1 Gallon

NV4500 shift handle

Your stock Getrag clutch and related components will work with the NV4500 conversion, but now’s the time to refresh these components.

The aluminum-cased ZF S-650 six-speed manual transmission was optionally available in both the Ford Power Stroke and the early GM Duramax diesel-powered trucks. The model S-650 in the transmission’s name indicates that it’s limited to 650 lb.-ft. of input torque, so the ZF is not a hot-rod transmission. In fact, no manual can handle the input torque loads that current automatics can. Though they specialize in Cummins conversions, the Destroked.com website (Destroked.com/Prod_Adapters.php) can help you match up just about any suitable transmission with any of the Big Three diesel engines. The downside to upgrading to a six-speed manual is cost. Expect upwards of $6,000 for a turnkey kit.

Another six-speed possibility is the NV5600 that was introduced in 1999 model year Dodge Cummins trucks and used through the 2005 model year. A complete parts package sourced from a 1999-2002 model year salvage truck could help to keep costs lower, but this is a complicated and time consuming conversion. That said, the following link will lead you through the conversion—CumminsForum.comFforum/89-93-Tech-Articles/518829-How-Convert-Getrag-5-Speed-1st-Gen-6-Speed-MV5600-Instructions-Pics.html

The NV4500 five-speed manual conversions are both a lot less expensive and a lot less complicated. That’s what I recommend if fixing your original Getrag is out of the question and you’re set on having a five- or six-speed. Good luck with your project.

Takes A Licking

I have a 2002 GMC 2500 HD with the Duramax that’s a fairly recent purchase for me. I took it to the dealer last week for service, which included changing the oil and oil filter. I noticed when I got home that it was making a ticking noise while idling. I took it back to the dealer today and they just called me and said that it was normal for those engines. He said he would give me a bulletin from GM that explains that engine just makes a ticking noise at some point. It has never made that noise before. Do you have any insight? The truck only has 122,500 miles on it.

Regards,

Trey Porter

Via Email

Yes, the tick can be somewhat common in early Duramax, and while it has been occasionally reported, the possibility becomes less so in the later generations due to a reduction in oil pressure. The tick is most noticeable with the engine idling right after changing the oil, and whenever the engine idles for the next few hundred miles. It goes away thereafter as the new oil gases off (loses the most volatile or gaseous components in the oil), only to return when the oil is changed the next time. It’s not a durability issue and it should not be a problem for you. And, GM does have a service advisory about the tick, indicating that it’s normal.

The actual cause is thought to be related to gas bubbles popping as they pass through the crankshaft bearings. No one has found anything bad related to the new oil ticking described here. If the ticking persists after a couple thousand miles of driving, then it would be a good idea to have the engine checked by a competent diesel mechanic. I think you’ll be fine.

Ford 6.0L Running Rough

I have a Ford truck with the Power Stroke 6.0L that’s currently running rough and has a hard-starting problem. I’ve looked at some online info and see suggestions that this could be the result of a bad FICM. Just what is a FICM and how can I determine if this is causing the problems my truck is experiencing?

Also, I’ve heard about increasing the voltage when you install a new FICM to improve power. How can you increase the voltage? My truck has a 12-volt system and the alternator only puts out around 14 volts when I check it with a meter.

Thanks,

Frank Smolensk

DeKalb, IL

The FICM (Fuel Injection Control Module) is an electronic injector driver module that’s part of the fuel injection system found on the 6.0L Ford Power Stroke. Reports suggest that the FICM can be damaged from weak batteries, or a bad alternator that is over/undercharging or introducing damaging electrical spikes into the truck’s electrical system. A failing FICM can cause hard/no starting, especially when cold, poor throttle response and produce other drivability issues.

The first step toward solving this problem is a thorough electrical system test. Make sure that your truck’s batteries, alternator and vehicle grounds are functioning as intended. Fortunately, a failing FICM usually produces one or more diagnostic trouble codes. P0611 is a common FICM related trouble code. Have the codes pulled.

Circuits within the FICM boost the truck’s alternator/battery voltage to a level required to drive the injectors. While your truck’s batteries and alternator produce about 12-14 volts, the factory FICM electronically boosts this up to 48 volts. Higher voltage reduces the amperage required while maintaining the power (in watts) necessary to operate the injector solenoids. Less amperage means wire size can be smaller. Some aftermarket FICMs and replacement FICM boards can be modified to produce up to 58 volts. However, excessive voltage can set a related diagnostic trouble code. Custom programming can help with the overvoltage codes.

Increasing FICM injector driver voltage from 48 to 58 volts won’t significantly improve power or performance, but you will see a much bigger benefit when combining a higher FICM injector drive voltage with performance tuning. The following link contains even more information about the FICM and its drive voltage—SwampsDiesel.com/Files/FICM_FAQs.pdf

“Better starting:

Since 99% of 6.0L injector problems are associated with the spool valve, the higher voltage of the 58V FICM can minimize intermittent injector firings (misfires), by creating a stronger magnetic pull on the spool valve. The 58V FICM also moves the spool more quickly (mechanically), which slightly advances the mechanical injection timing… which is beneficial to both performance and fuel economy.”

Let us know what develops. Thanks for writing.

Low Coolant

My friend has an issue with the low coolant light coming on continuously. He has changed the heater coil and this offers no help. Is there an intercooler on this motor? Could the overflow jug be going bad? Is it likely there is a leak somewhere that we cannot see? This is on a 2008 GMC rollback. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Robert Goff

Via Email

The engine’s block heater is not known as a routine cause of coolant leakage. Unless there was an obvious leak at the heater or the block heater wasn’t heating, there’s no reason to change it. Yes, this engine operates with an intercooler.

If you’re seeing a slow loss of coolant over time, and if there are no external leaks, you should have the engine oil analyzed looking for the presence of coolant.

If the engine oil does not have any coolant contamination, you likely have either a cylinder head gasket problem or a cracked cylinder head that’s allowing coolant to migrate out through the exhaust system.

Take the time to make certain there are no external coolant leaks on the engine. Check the bottom of the water pump neck for any crusty pink/orange/red colored buildup, as well as all other gasketed areas of the engine, including the transmission adaptor sandwiched between the cast-iron engine block and transmission bellhousing. A slow leak might not produce a drip, because it will evaporate and leave a red crusty residue behind. Only consider cylinder heads as a possible source for leaks after exhausting all other possibilities. Good luck, and let us know what you discover.

Pick of The Litter

Hi, my name is Frank. I’m considering buying a used truck equipped with the Duramax 6600, in particular a 1-ton dually. When considering used trucks, is the 2009-2010 LMM better or about the same when compared to the 2006 LBZ? How many miles can you expect from the engines?

Thanks for the info,

Frank LeCrone

Via Email

From a mechanical standpoint, I believe the LMM is practically the same as the LBZ except for the additional emissions components. Perhaps the biggest difference is the body style change that occurred in the mid-2007 model year. Having fewer emissions components does make the LBZ slightly more attractive, though the new sheet metal used for the 2007.5 model year and newer makes up for it. Good luck.

Conversion Conversation

My name is Rob Campbell and I have enjoyed reading the diesel magazines through the years, but I’ve always driven gas rigs so, while cool, diesel was a little irrelevant to me.

I currently reside in Anchorage, Alaska, but have located a 1987 Chevrolet 1-ton crew cab with all the power goodies, including air conditioning and tilt steering wheel in Great Falls, Montana, my hometown. I know Autoworld in Great Falls does turnkey conversions using the Cummins six, but I’m wondering if you know of someone who could do a turnkey for a Duramax, and offer an approximate cost. I’m open to a used engine/tranny and am also open to an Allison or a manual transmission. Economy and driving range are more important to me than max power as age tends to slow me down! Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Thank you,

Rob Campbell

Via Email

What a conversion costs depends on how much you pay for a “package,” as well as how complete it is. You could do this for $7,500 total if you bought right and if you do nearly all of the work yourself. The engine sources listed above should be able to help you buy right. However, do your best to buy a complete insurance salvage truck that contains nearly everything you’ll need for the conversion. This is the both the best and least expensive way forward to complete a conversion.

The frame rails used in the 1970s/1980s trucks are more narrow than the newer rigs. This can produce some clearance issues in the area of the exhaust manifold(s) and turbo downpipe. This problem can be overcome though, because there are several 1970s/1980s trucks running a Duramax/Allison (or 4L80-E automatic).

I haven’t heard of a Duramax conversion business doing this for the 1990s or earlier trucks. If I were to make a recommendation, it would be to not do it unless you’re willing to do a majority of the work yourself. The labor could make the cost too high to make it practical for many truck owners. Keep us posted.

Knock Knock

Hi. Every so often at idle or driving at a slow speed I have a knocking noise along with a slight miss when stopped in gear. To try and stop this I accelerate hard and the problem goes away for a day or so. Could this be a dirty injector? I have started using Diesel Kleen for the last three tanks but have not noticed much of a difference. So a buddy (old school mechanic) said to add some ATF or even some regular gasoline next time and that that would help clean the injectors. This problem started when the truck, a 2008 Duramax, was under warranty but since it never tripped a code the dealer said they could do nothing. The truck now has 51,000 miles on it. What do you suggest?

Jerry Smith

Via Email

The engine and fuel injection system is covered for five years from the moment the truck first went into service (sold at a dealership) or the truck accumulates 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. To help preserve the factory warranty, don’t use any fuel treatment not approved by GM. The presence of gasoline, for example, could produce a warranty denial.

With an out of warranty truck, you’re free to use any diesel fuel treatment you wish. However, there are products that you definitely want to avoid—like gasoline, alcohol, benzene, acetone and more. Products like ATF and motor oil can result in plugging a catalytic converter. Stay with any of the currently available commercial diesel fuel treatments.

Your problem sounds like a bad injector, one that’s allowing fuel into a cylinder when it shouldn’t. This sort of problem can result in a ruined piston, so I’d not wait to visit the dealership where a dealer tech could look at the injector balance rates to identify a poorly performing injector.

The Science of Fuel Economy

Have you done or considered doing an article on specific upgrades or installs for MPG gains? There isn’t a website or magazine that I’ve found that has put together a combination that specifically addresses it and then backed it up with testing.

Matt

Via Email

What you’re proposing would make for an interesting article, but it’s not too workable, for a variety of reasons. For one, to provide statistical accuracy, each modification would need to be performed separately, and then enough miles and gallons run through the vehicle to prove/disprove the modification. Secondarily, most individual modifications only produce a small gain in fuel economy, which makes it even harder to duplicate. Results must be repeatable to be valid. Third, a statistical gain or loss would primarily reflect only that truck and testing method. Varying the engine rpm, load, elevation, or driving style would produce an increasing variability and loss of relevancy. What you wind up with is a lot of work that means little.

We did a more scientific fuel consumption test a few years ago, where we ran a 6.5L V-8 diesel on an engine dyno, and measured fuel consumption using a calibrated test set that accurately displayed real-time fuel consumption. We ran that engine at several different rpm and load settings over the course of an afternoon. In the end, we learned that the best fuel economy appeared at about 1,800 rpm regardless of load or power setting. I then compared our data to that published by the SAE for a variety of different light truck diesel engines. Whether our data or theirs, in virtually all cases, 1,800 rpm +/- appeared time and time again as the best engine speed for best fuel economy. As a result, whether someone is driving a VW TDI Jetta, GM TDI Cruze, Dodge Cummins, Ford Power Stroke or GM Duramax, I recommend 1,800 rpm as the target engine speed for best fuel economy. Thanks for writing.

Just Power and Fuel Economy

I have enjoyed your magazine very much and intend to become a regular. I’m the proud owner of a 2005 GMC 2500 with a Duramax engine and Allison transmission, and have been very happy with everything this vehicle has to offer. However, I have not been happy with the astronomical cost of diesel fuel. I would like to know what you would recommend to help my truck achieve the highest performance with improved fuel economy. Do you recommend just a cold air intake or that plus an exhaust change (I live in California), along with a chip, etc…

My vehicle has 68,000 miles on it, and is still under an aftermarket warranty I purchased that extends to 100,000 miles. I would very much like to do something to help the truck even if it brings my warranty into question. If you wouldn’t mind donating some of your time and advise me of the best actions and products you would implement on your own vehicle, I would greatly appreciate it.

Thank you,

Mark Elias

Via Email

Congratulations on your new-to-you truck. What follows are a handful of standard tried and true suggestions that have proven to improve power and fuel economy.

A stock truck will generally produce better fuel economy than a truck that has larger tires or added accessory equipment, like winch bumpers, lifts, large tires/wheels, etc. Rolling resistance, overall truck weight and wind resistance usually head the list of why a stock truck sometimes delivers better fuel economy.

No matter what size tires are currently on your truck, run your front tires at their maximum rated pressure, as listed on the sidewalls, and run your rear tires at a pressure that produces a sidewall bulge equal to the front. These trucks have a weight bias toward the front, so you’ll likely wind up with 10-20 lbs. less air in the rear tires to get a matching tire sidewall bulge.

A programmer, module or program that adds about 40 horsepower usually improves fuel economy by 1/2 to 2 mpg, depending on whether you’re towing or running unloaded. Having a little extra power will allow the engine/transmission to remain in overdrive more of the time, and not downshift on slight grades in hilly terrain. And, having a little more power usually allows the truck to tow up grades one gear higher, which reduces engine speed and fuel consumption.

If you want to add a product right now in your quest for better fuel economy, a performance 4-in. exhaust system is always the best first addition. Good luck. DW

(No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet)