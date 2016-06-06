By Trent Riddle

Diesel World Editor Kevin Wilson is on special assignment this month and I’ve been tasked with writing the editorial page. I accept this honor and know that I’ve got some big shoes to fill both figuratively and literally. While the big guy is out, I thought I’d talk a little about the job of creating stories for a magazine that often has one or more staff members out of the office on assignment.

Perhaps the best assignments are those where we get to travel to the places our readers love to play. Diesel events are always full of great folks who are generally doing what they love and having fun. That fun is contagious and we always appreciate the warm welcome. Some of the most memorable folks are the ones I’ve meet on the road. The warm hospitality extended to DW staff when we come to visit is always greatly appreciated.

Speaking of being on the road, sometimes we fly, but being all about our vehicles, an automotive journalist will usually opt to drive. Recently I had the chance to drive from the Los Angeles area to a small town in Utah called Moab. Home to Arches National Park and some of the best scenery in the country, Moab is a destination for many off-road enthusiasts. We were in Moab gathering photos of unique diesel rigs that you’ll soon see in an upcoming issue of DW.

On the way up to Moab, I drove a new 2014 Audi Q5 powered by their 3.0L TDI V-6 diesel. Audi is known for their quality and comfort, and the Q5 made the 700-plus mile (one way) drive fun and relaxing. As you know, the title of this magazine is Diesel World, so diesel car testing is just part of the job, a part that, as you will see, can be interesting and sometimes surprising.

The Q5 amazed us, which is not easy. Sure we expected comfort, a great stereo system and low road noise. We even expected good performance from the little diesel, after all it offers 240 hp at 3,750-4,000 rpm, 428 lb.-ft. at 1,750-2,250 rpm and a stated 0-60 of 7.7 seconds. Also the top track speed is stated to be 130 mph. Not that we tested that claim on the highway. Also, with 19.8 gallons of fuel we expected to go far between tanks.

What surprised us was the highway mileage we were able to attain at normal speed. By normal speed we mean the posted highway limits that are 80 mph in parts of Utah and never under 70 mph for most of our long leg home. The EPA rating for the Q5 diesel is 24 city/31 hwy. Well, we ran on one tank of good old #2 ULD (Ultra Low Sulfur) diesel from Utah to LA, for a total of 647 miles. That’s 33.47 mpg and is 2.47 mpg over the EPA rating. Yep, the old maxim of you can get great mileage from a diesel engine still holds true. The amazing part is that it was at an average speed of around 70 mph and was at 80 mph or so for more than half the trip.

So maybe you’ll want to consider a diesel for your next family car. The Audi Q5 seats five and can tow 5,500 lbs, and up to 6,600 with the optional tow package. In fact, my family is making that decision right now, and my wife is the one doing the deciding. We, or should I say she, hasn’t chosen a brand or model yet, but mileage will be key. Like many, we’ve found that diesel is the best way to stretch our fuel budget and with diesels like the Q5 it can now be done in a car or SUV. DW

(No Ratings Yet)

(No Ratings Yet)