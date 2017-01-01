Photography 10: Magazine-Quality Photo Tips (needs image)

By Trent Riddle

I often get question from the readers about photography. These questions range from “What does it take to get my truck in your magazine?” to, “I was looking at this article you ran and wondered how you got action shots.” I always try to take the time to answer these photo questions at events or from our mailbag when time allows. Sometimes I’m forced to rush off to shoot some photos, rather than explain how I shoot them. With this in mind, I thought I’d cover the basics here, and try to humbly pass a few tips, most of which have been passed on to me by someone in my past.

The first thing I learned was to shoot a lot of photos. Sure, you can get a bunch of bad shots, especially when starting out, but the percentages are in your favor. Unless you do the same thing every time, you’ll likely get a few good shots. Now this doesn’t mean setting the camera on high speed and holding the shutter button down until the flash-card is full. In order to get something different, you have to do something different. For example, simply moving a half step to the right or left can change the look of a photo. Also, shooting from high and low angles cause different results in the presentation of the subject, your truck, in the shot.

It’s important to look at the photo in your viewfinder and think about what you might want to see different. Then reposition yourself, the camera or the subject (again your truck) shoot another photo. After a while you’ll begin to get a feel for what you like and know how to work the camera angles to get the same result most of the time.

It’s also very important to look at the background in the photo. Focusing only on the subject of the shot will mean that things in the background can and usually will make the photo look odd. For example, trees and power lines in the background are often an issue. There’s nothing more irritating than taking the perfect picture, then getting it home and noticing that the tree way off in the background now looks like a small Christmas tree in the bed of the truck. Power lines can make your rig look like it’s an electric trolley car, connected to the electrical grid.

Of course, you can’t always avoid these oddities in the background. In these cases, compose your shot to incorporate them into the photo. This way you can make that quick shot on the side of the road look like you intended the waterfall to be cascading behind the truck, or even into the bed of the truck. It’s all in how artistic you want to be.

There are plenty of books on the subject of photography, but very little on automotive photography. The same principals apply, but the application varies a little. For example, how you shoot close-up shots of a flower are similar to how I would shoot a nice close-up of an injector nozzle or an A-pillar gauge stack. Shooting the A-pillar has some other factors that can cause an issue. Both require the proper depth of field, to get the subject in focus, while washing out (blurring) the background. This focuses the eye on the subject of the photo.

One thing to watch for when shooting the interior or under the hood is the odd half-light. Half-light is having full light on part of the photo area and shade on the other. For example, the roof or open hood shades areas of the photo. Also, light can come through the windshield and side glass. The hard shadows this creates makes taking clean interior shots difficult. The solution? Parking in open shade, like behind the wall of a building on a sunny day, is ideal. The light is softer and shadows can be eliminated if you do this. No open shade around? Consider tossing a sheet or light blanket over the windshield to cut the light some. Again, have fun and play around with it, take lots of shots. With modern digital cameras, you’re not paying to buy and process film.

I just mentioned depth of field. This term simply means how much of the image is in focus. A short depth of field means the flower is in focus, but the background looks fuzzy. A long depth of field, and you see everything crisp and clean. Again, there are a lots of books and on-line tutorials on this subject.

Other difficulties are getting good action shots and good low-light shots. The worst are low-light action shots. Most modern digital cameras have some custom settings you can use for these situations. For action shots, Canon has a preprogrammed mode that’s usually indicated by a running man icon. A cloud on Canon cameras indicates the low-light setting. These reset programs can be a big help, so use them. More importantly, if you want to tinker, shoot the same shot on normal and on the action setting. Then look at each to compare them. It will give you a better feel for what setting to use and when. Once you have mastered what auto setting to select, get online or grab a photo tips book and try using the manual modes and adjusting the shot settings. Once you get the hang of this, you’ll be a pro.

Of course, the truth is you need a good camera to take advantage of all the info I’ve tossed out here. The first thing to know is that the simplest camera will generally take better photos than your cellphone. Sure, the photos look great on your phone screen but what happens when you try and make a framed photo for your wall with it. Often you’ll find that these phone shots fall apart, and are not crisp. This is due to several reasons. First, your cellphone is likely set to take small images that are great for emailing or posting on social media sites. However, this small size is dreadful for printing wall-size photos or for use on magazine pages. While you can set up your phone to take larger shots, the lens is still very small and this has a negative impact on the image quality too. Don’t get me wrong, cell cameras are great; I use mine all the time. However, I do not use it for photos that I want to print full size. For this, I use one of my Canon cameras.

I’m a Canon guy, after all. My first camera was my mother’s old AE1 35mm body and a few lenses. Nikon, Olympus, Fuji and others all make fine cameras. Usually (in the past) you stuck with the brand that you started with. It was familiar, and the lenses would work on any new camera body you purchased. In truth, all the camera makers offer fine products that do a great job of turning what your eye and the camera see into a digital file you can keep forever. Digital is nice in that unlike the old film negatives; the files don’t generally degrade with age. If you decide to take up a camera in place of your cellphone or tablet, you don’t need to spend a fortune on camera gear. There are some really good cameras out there at a fairly low price.

When it comes to your camera type, the entry-level pocket cameras are compact and full of software to make your photo shooting simpler. Most of the newer models shoot larger files size shots than my oldest SLR (single lens reflex) body does. Look around and you’ll find compact point and shoot cameras, SLRs and hybrids, which are essentially point and shoots that look more like an SLR. I like the versatility of the SLR since I can change lenses to suit the situation. This give me flexibility and means I can shoot a wide angle one minute and long-distance tele-photo the next by simply changing the lens. I also have a point and shoot for some of my work. This is an older Power Shot Canon G11. I like this camera because it’s compact, has some of the pro-level settings that my SLR bodies have and the viewfinder flips. This flip-out viewfinder is a wonder. I can take photos from a high angle, without a ladder. With and SLR, you generally have to look through the viewfinder to see what will be in the photo. Sure, you can port the image to the back screen on most SLRs now. However, doing this drains the battery and you still have to look directly at the back screen. With my G11 I can flip the screen out and down, hold the camera high, look up at the folded-out screen and frame my shot.

My point is, even those of us working with a camera use the tools best suited for the job, which is not always a camera that cost thousands of dollars. You can have fun taking really good photos on a budget, and save that cellphone for posting to your social media sites. For your wall, desk or submission to a magazine, break out the camera not the camera phone.

One last note, cameras should be cleaned occasionally. Since I use my gear all the time, I get it professionally cleaned. This ensures that everything is working right and that there’s no dust inside the lenses. A simple speck of dust can make a blue sky look like it has a UFO fly by in the background.

So grab your cameras, or set your cellphones on the high/large setting and have fun taking shots of your truck, your friend’s truck and more. With high-quality photos you can hand the really cool ones in the garage, right next to your toolbox. If you want to, send us your best shots and some info about what’s in them. We love good photos and a good tale related to what’s in them too.

See you at an event soon. DW

